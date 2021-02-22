NORCROSS — Graham Stogner and Sawyer Crum combined on a five-inning no-hitter Monday as Greater Atlanta Christian routed Holy Innocents’ 11-0.
Stogner pitched four innings and struck out six, then Crum followed with a scoreless fifth. Stogner also went 3-for-3 with there RBIs.
GAC (2-2) also got good games from Rhett Wells (2-for-2, double, two RBIs) and Ford Hallock (2-for-3, double, two RBIs).
BASEBALL
Norcross 6, Dacula 3
DACULA — Norcross defeated Dacula 6-3 on Monday.
Will Grogan was the winning pitcher and Nick Lanning picked up the save. The Blue Devils also got two hits each from Tre Phelps, Christian Harmon and Chase Bastuk.
Daniel Poole had two hits and Dylan Noce and Clay Holbrook added a hit each for the Falcons.
Parkview 4, Lassiter 2
MARIETTA — Parkview went on the road Monday for a 4-2 victory over Lassiter.
BOYS LACROSSE
Peachtree Ridge 12, Mount Pisgah 7
JOHNS CREEK — Peachtree Ridge won a 12-7 victory over Mount Pisgah on Monday.
The Lions’ top performers were Dylan Paige (seven ground balls, one goal), Riley Shaw (three goals, two assists), Anish Reddy (one goal, one assist), Buzzy Pressly (two goals), Jack Bedard (one goal, one assist), Cade Raker (two goals), Nathan Landry (one goal), Luke Fitts (one assist), Davis Green (three caused turnovers), Allante Burley (two caused turnovers) and Davis Wheeler (eight saves at goalie).
Norcross 20, Meadowcreek 3
NORCROSS — Norcross evened its record at 1-1 with a 20-3 victory over Meadowcreek on Monday.
Connor Abshire (six goals), Patrick Elder (four goals) and Ben Anderson (three goals) led the attack for the Blue Devils.
GAC 21, SW DeKalb 0
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian coasted to a 21-0 win over Southwest DeKalb on Monday.
Joseph Rose had a game-high five goals and Na’im Moss had a game-high seven points (one goal, six assists). Parker Quisling and Clay Braswell had two goals and three assists each, Mason Duriez scored three goals and Harrison Voelzke and Nate Mixon contributed two goals each.
GAC is 1-2 overall and 1-0 in the area.
BOYS TENNIS
Grayson 4, Loganville 1
LOGANVILLE — A doubles sweep helped Grayson to a 4-1 victory over visiting Loganville on Monday.
Jameson Pham and Braydon Horn won at No. 1 doubles, and Troy Wilson and Nick Stephens won at No. 2 doubles. Dylan Huynh (No. 2 singles) and Kadin Pilz (No. 3 singles) also notched victories.
Dacula 3, Hebron 2
DACULA — Dacula edged Hebron Christian 3-2 on Monday.
Hebron’s points came from Garrett Meek at No. 1 singles and Jett Courtney at No. 2 singles.
GIRLS TENNIS
Loganville 3, Grayson 2
LOGANVILLE — Visiting Loganville edged Grayson 3-2 on Monday.
The Rams’ points both came from doubles — Bekah Scott and Alexia Rivera Solis at No. 1 and McKenna Killian and Laura Scott at No. 2.
Hebron 4, Dacula 1
DACULA — Hebron Christian swept the doubles points Monday in a 4-1 win over Dacula.
Bella Balkcom and Sydney Minard won the No. 1 doubles match, while Ashley Higdon and Abby Pawson won at No. 2 doubles. The Lions’ singles wins came from Jordan Lanham at No. 1 and Mary Rene Quarles at No. 3.
