LOGANVILLE — Gavin Chambers’ impressive outing sparked Grayson’s baseball team to a 7-2 win over St. Pius on Thursday.
Chambers (1-1) pitched five innings of one-hit baseball and didn’t allow an earned run. He struck out five.
Tyler Phillips went 3-for-4 with a home run, and Isaiah Abrams had three hits, including a double, and three RBIs for the Rams (4-3).
BASEBALL
Helena (Ala.) 4, Brookwood 1
HOOVER, Ala. — Brookwood lost 4-1 to Helena (Ala.) on Thursday in the Perfect Game High School Showdown.
Cody Fuller gave the Broncos five quality innings, allowing two runs (none earned) and striking out five. He also went 1-for-3 at the plate.
Ethan Reyes (1-for-1) and Preston Bonn (1-for-2, run) also contributed for the Broncos (1-6).
Hebron 7, Strong Rock 3
LOCUST GROVE — Hebron Christian claimed a 7-3 win Thursday at Strong Rock Christian.
Jack Cayce was the winning pitcher, allowing just one earned run in five innings. He gave up four hits and struck out six.
Gavin Hall (3-for-3, RBI), Brad Ihm (2-for-4, two runs), Sam Mitchell (1-for-2, three RBIs) and Nate Coker (1-for-3, three runs) led the Lions’ offense.
Hebron is 4-4 on the season.
BOYS SOCCER
Hebron 3, Galloway 0
DACULA — Hebron Christian blanked Galloway 3-0 on Thursday.
Luke Meek, Jones Martin and Jake Redman had the Lions’ goals, and Aiden Kanklerz and Mason Roberts had assists. Goalkeeper Daniel Torres posted the shutout.
GIRLS SOCCER
Hebron 10, Galloway 0
DACULA — Mia Glisson’s six goals led the way as Hebron Christian coasted to a 10-0 win over Galloway on Thursday.
Mikayla Trapp (two goals, one assist), Sofia Bombaloff (one goal), Camryn Long (one goal) and Hayley Reddick (one assist) also contributed in the attack. Goalkeeper Ava Isaacs posted her third shutout of the season for the Lions (6-1).
BOYS TENNIS
Dacula 5, Shiloh 0
SNELLVILLE — Dacula shut out Shiloh 5-0 in 8-AAAAAA on Thursday.
Hoang Vu, Jacob Jenkins and Mims Mobley were victorious in singles for the Falcons (3-5, 1-1). An Pham and Lougen Mobley won at No. 1 doubles, as did David Yount and Jason Kirkland at No. 2 doubles.
Holy Innocents’ 5, Providence 0
ATLANTA — Holy Innocents’ blanked Providence Christian 5-0 on Thursday.
GIRLS TENNIS
Brookwood 3, Parkview 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Brookwood defeated rival Parkview 3-2 in 4-AAAAAAA play on Thursday.
Jaala Screws and Isabel Sanchez Vieira won singles matches for the Broncos, while Jenna Herren and Matea Andelic teamed up for a doubles victory.
Dacula 5, Shiloh 0
SNELLVILLE — Dacula rolled to a 5-0 win over Shiloh in an 8-AAAAAA match Thursday.
Ella Xiong, Ashley Johnson and Erika Knightly were singles winners for the Falcons (4-4, 2-0). Cathryn Kelly and Deborah Ale earned the No. 1 doubles point, while Amaya Bradford and Chisom Ogbonna won at No. 2 doubles.
Hebron 4, GAC 1
DACULA — Amanda Meyer, Jordan Lanham and Mary Rene Quarles won in singles Thursday as Hebron Christian defeated Greater Atlanta Christian 4-1.
The Spartans also took the No. 2 doubles line with the duo of Ansley Higdon and Ameerah Mesidor.
Holy Innocents’ 5, Providence 0
ATLANTA — Holy Innocents’ defeated Providence Christian 5-0 on Thursday.
