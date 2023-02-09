ACWORTH — Fritz Whalen’s game-winning goal in double overtime gave the Buford boys lacrosse team a 16-15 win at Allatoona on Wednesday.
It was the season opener for the Wolves.
BOYS LACROSSE
Trinity Christian 17, Brookwood 4
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood fell 17-4 to Trinity Christian on Wednesday.
Mack Trentini, Landon Lofters, Chase Whigham and Ashton Christiani had the Broncos’ goals and Mason Saunders added an assist.
Brookwood falls to 0-2 on the season.
BASEBALL
Norcross 7, Tucker 1
NORCROSS — Five Norcross pitchers combined for 16 strikeouts and only two walks Wednesday in Norcross’ 7-1 win over Tucker.
Nick Lanning, Daniel Isaacson and Jackson Bussey had two RBIs each for the Blue Devils.
BOYS SOCCER
Providence 6, Pinecrest 0
CUMMING — Providence Christian blanked Pinecrest 6-0 on Wednesday.
The Storm’s top performers were Sully Croker (one goal, one assist), Vincent Maraschiello (one goal), Gabriel Smith (one goal), Nico Hicks (one goal, three assists), August Larson (one goal), Max Schiefer (one goal), Micah Ward (one assist) and Caleb Stewman (one assist).
GIRLS SOCCER
Pinecrest 5, Providence 3
CUMMING — Despite two goals from Grace Hauck, Providence Christian fell 5-3 to Pinecrest on Wednesday.
Storm goalkeeper Caroline Beckner made 21 saves. Providence is 2-1 on the season.
