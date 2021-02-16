WINDER — Emily Andrews scored twice Tuesday as Lanier’s girls soccer team opened Region 8-AAAAAA play with a 3-1 win over Winder-Barrow.
The Longhorns’ other goal came from Victoria Jones.
GIRLS SOCCER
Providence 5, St. Francis 0
LILBURN — Myra Newhouse and Parker Smith scored two goals each Tuesday in Providence Christian’s 5-0 win over St. Francis.
Heidi Whitten also had a goal, Mary Helen Brewer had an assist and Caroline Beckner had the shutout at goalie for the Storm (2-1).
BOYS SOCCER
Buford 4, Shiloh 0
SNELLVILLE — Buford opened Region 8-AAAAAA play with a 4-0 win over Shiloh on Tuesday.
The Wolves (4-0) got goals from Lucas Stevenson, Irvin Padron, Josh Mott and Nathan Montini, as well as assists from Jonny Vasquez and Mott.
St. Francis 2, Providence 1
LILBURN — Providence Christian lost a tight match to St. Francis 2-1 in overtime on Tuesday.
August Larson scored 12 minutes into the second half to give the Storm a 1-0 lead, but St. Francis tied the match with less than two minutes left in regulation. The visitors scored the game-winner with four minutes left in the second overtime period.
BASEBALL
Peachtree Ridge 4, Lanier 3
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge posted a 4-3, walk-off win over Lanier on Tuesday.
Lanier was led offensively by Chandler Hawkins (2-for-3, RBI), Xander Little (1-for-1), Ethan Cole (1-for-2), Andrew Smith (1-for-3, two runs), Sean Murphy (1-for-3, hit by pitch), Michael Kass (1-for-4, RBI) and Andrew Walton (1-for-3, double, walk).
Jackson Marcantel started for Lanier (0-1) and pitched four innings, allowing three runs on two hits with two strikeouts. Ethan Davis pitched 2 2/3 innings of relief, giving up a run on two hits and striking out three.
BOYS TENNIS
Dacula 5, East Hall 0
DACULA — Dacula shut out East Hall 5-0 on Tuesday behind singles wins from Ken Bui, Mims Mobley and Hoang Vu.
The Falcons (1-3) picked up doubles points from Jacob Jenkins and Lougen Mobley at No. 1, and Warren Nash and Andrew Ledbetter at No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Dacula 5, East Hall 0
DACULA — Kayla Bui, Ella Xiong and Miriam Coliba won in singles Tuesday as Dacula blanked East Hall 5-0.
The Falcons (2-2) got doubles wins from Ashley Johnson and Erika Knightly at No. 1, and Jada Parker and Aria Nealon-Hulseapple at No. 2.
