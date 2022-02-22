urgent PREP ROUNDUP: Eight-run first inning keys Wesleyan's win over Whitefield From Staff Reports Feb 22, 2022 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Druw Jones Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan's baseball team scored eight runs in the first inning and cruised to a 12-2 win over Whitefield Academy on Tuesday.Druw Jones had a grand slam in his second at-bat of the first inning and Schley Gordy had a two-run single in the inning. Gordy also had an RBI double in the second inning.Dominick Scalese struck out two and allowed two hits in three innings on the mound as the Wolves improved to 2-1. BASEBALLGAC 11, Mountain View 2NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Mountain View 11-2 on Tuesday.Sawyer Crum pitched 5 2/3 innings for the win, scattering six hits and two runs. He struck out six.Collin Helms (2-for-3, double, RBI), Graham Stogner (2-for-2, two RBIs) and Aaron Hobson (2-for-5) led the offense.BOYS TENNISMountain View 5, Providence 0LAWRENCEVILLE — Michael Caldwell, Zach Ignash and Jacob Kriete won in singles Tuesday as Mountain View beat Providence Christian 5-0 at Rhodes Jordan Park. Jonah Nguyen and Micah Morris won at No. 1 doubles, and Dawson Pope and Josh Nguyen earned a point at No. 2 doubles.GIRLS TENNISMill Creek 5, Denmark 0HOSCHTON — Mill Creek blanked Denmark 5-0 on Tuesday.Kayla Bui, Maddie Yang and Brooklyn Colavito won in singles for the Hawks. Dekota Taylor and Tatum Coy earned a point at No. 1 doubles, as did Emily Miller and Gabi Griffin at No. 2 doubles.Providence 3, Mountain View 2LAWRENCEVILLE — A doubles sweep helped Providence Christian past Mountain View 3-2 on Tuesday at Rhodes Jordan Park.Sydney Hrehor earned the Storm’s lone singles point at No. 1. The doubles points came from Mackenzie Neuhart and Campbell Graham at No. 1, and Lily Hinson and Hayden Pope at No. 2.Hebron 4, Cherokee Bluff 1FLOWERY BRANCH — Amanda Meyers, Jordan Lanham and Mary Rene Quarles swept the singles matches Tuesday in Hebron Christian's 4-1 win over Cherokee Bluff.Hoake Mazzawi and Bella Balkcom picked up a point for the Lions at No. 1 doubles. 