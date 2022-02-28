SUWANEE — Edwin Bowman’s walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh inning was the game-winner Monday as North Gwinnett edged Grayson 10-9.
Bowman’s hit made a winner out of Josh Close (2-0), who struck out four and allowed no earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.
The Bulldogs (7-2) got a big game from Eli Pitts, who was 3-for-4 with a double, as well as a home run from Mack Cromer (1-for-3) and a grand slam home run from Tyler Hower (1-for-2). Eric Parker went 2-for-4 with an RBI, and Tyler Bak was 1-for-3 with triple and an RBI.
BASEBALL
Buford 14, Shiloh 1
BUFORD — Buford allowed its first run of the season on Monday, but remained unbeaten with a 14-1 victory over Shiloh in Region 8-AAAAAA play.
Andrew Nixon earned the start and pitched three innings, striking out nine. He was followed up by strong relief performances from Landon Nease, Parker Fulginiti and Harrison Cleveland.
The Wolves (4-0, 3-0) had 10 hits, and got multi-hit nights from Brant Baughcum, Kaden Martin and Jackson Gaspard.
BOYS LACROSSE
Collins Hill 12, Mountain View 8
LAWRENCEVILLE — Collins Hill defeated Mountain View 12-8 on Monday.
The Eagles’ top performers were Josh Goode (five goals, one assist, four groundballs), Justin Martin (eight groundballs), Ilyas Muhammad (one goal, one assist, one groundball), Wyatt Dasher (two goals), Andrew Urmetz (four goals), Damon Mask (four groundballs), Nick Hall (two groundballs), Dorian Bowman (one goal, one assist, two groundballs), John Tillman (seven saves at goalie) and Nathan Rome (nine faceoff wins).
Milton 11, North Gwinnett 8
SUWANEE — Tyler Salin had his second hat trick in a week, but North Gwinnett lost 11-8 to Milton on Monday.
The Bulldogs’ Jack Rogers was 20-for-21 on faceoffs, and had a goal and an assist. Kyle Spence (one goal, two assists), Jake Clayton (one assist), Cooper Jopling (two goals), Tucker Villhauer (one assist) and Koen Andersen (one goal, two assists) also contributed for North.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Campbell 9, Collins Hill 8 (OT)
SUWANEE — Allie Ehrlich and Jadyn Hairston had three goals each Monday, but Collins Hill fell short 9-8 in overtime to Campbell on Monday.
Amina Wade and Kennedy Jones stood out in the open field, and Camilla Cruzado and Lawna Henry added late goals. Eagle goalies Haley Lambeth and Cassidy Robinson combined for more than 12 saves.
Wesleyan 13, Lovett 6
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan overpowered Lovett for a 13-6 victory on Monday, improving to 5-0 on the season.
Grace Eversbusch (three goals) and Sarah Wren (one goal) were among the Wolves’ standouts.
