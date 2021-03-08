SNELLVILLE — Dylan Lonergan pitched a gem, and the Brookwood baseball team’s offense was just as impressive Monday in a 10-0 win over North Gwinnett in six innings.
Lonergan (2-0) pitched all six innings, struck out 11 and walked none. He gave up only three hits in the shutout.
The Broncos (7-3) were led offensively by Jonathan Jaime, who was 4-for-5 with four RBIs, and Jack Spyke, who was 4-for-4 with three RBIs. Josh Sharp (1-for-3, two walks, three runs) and Chris Harakas (1-for-1, two RBIs) also made an impact at the plate.
BASEBALL
Grayson 7, Archer 4
LAWRENCEVILLE — Bodie Eilertson and Grady Bryant teamed up on the pitching duties in Grayson’s 7-4 win at Archer.
Eilertson (3-0) pitched four innings and gave up three runs, striking out eight. Bryant got a three-inning save, his third of the season, with three strikeouts. He gave up one unearned run.
The Rams (9-0) were led offensively by Henry Hunter (three hits, two RBIs, one run), Kam Byrd (three times on base, double, two runs) and Matthew McGuinness (hit, RBI).
Collins Hill 6, Duluth 2
DULUTH — Collins Hill picked up a road victory Monday, defeating Duluth 6-2.
Christian Sutton had two hits, and Jack Demos had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles (3-6). Thomas Narucki was the winning pitcher, going 6 1/3 innings and striking out eight.
Peachtree Ridge 5, Alpharetta 1
ALPHARETTA — Matthew Hoskins and Zach Cox teamed up to shut down Alpharetta on Monday in Peachtree Ridge’s 5-1 victory.
Hoskins struck out 10 and Cox struck out five in the victory.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 8, Lambert 6
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek pulled out an 8-6 win over Lambert on Monday. The Hawks improve to 5-2 on the season.
Buford 15, Collins Hill 0
BUFORD — Buford stayed unbeaten with a 15-0 victory over Collins Hill on Monday.
The Wolves (5-0) were led offensively by Heather West (three goals, one assist), Jordan Garrison (three goals, eight assists), Jordyn Olivo (four goals, two assists) and Courtney Martin (three goals, two assists).
BOYS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 12, Chattahoochee 2
JOHNS CREEK — Mill Creek improved to 6-1 on the season with a 12-2 win at Chattahoochee on Monday.
BOYS TENNIS
Brookwood 5, Archer 0
SNELLVILLE — Tawfeeq Mohamed, Rishi Krishnamurthy and Sebastian Soler swept the singles matches Monday in Brookwood’s 5-0 win over Archer in 4-AAAAAAA.
The Broncos (3-0, 2-0) got doubles wins from Connor Crosby and Caden Martin at No. 1, and Ethan Kow and Josh Pingel at No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Brookwood 5, Archer 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood blanked Archer 5-0 in 4-AAAAAAA play on Monday.
Saxon Williams, Kyla Wallace and Kristian Patterson won in singles for the Broncos, as did Antonela Andelic and Jenna Herren at No. 1 doubles, and Emma Fisher and Shayda Torab at No. 2 doubles.
BOYS GOLF
Archer tops Mountain View
HOSCHTON — Archer shot 178 Monday at Mountain View for a 19-shot victory at Reunion.
Jake Davis and Jake Craven tied for low round for the Tigers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.