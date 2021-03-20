BUFORD — Dylan Lesko’s big day fueled Buford’s baseball team to a 7-2 win over Marist on Saturday.
Lesko pitched five innings, allowing two hits and striking out 10, and also was 3-for-3 at the plate with a home run, a double and three RBIs.
Brant Baughcum also delivered a big blow with a home run as part of a 2-for-3 day with two RBIs. The Wolves (16-0) also got offensive contributions from Nate Smith (1-for-2, RBI), Ayden Digiacomo (1-for-3, double) and Stan Zagrodnik (1-for-2, RBI).
BASEBALL
Milton 4, Norcross 3
NORCROSS — Norcross lost 4-3 Saturday to Milton.
Jack Stephenson and Nick Nillson each had two hits for the Blue Devils.
BOYS LACROSSE
Brookwood 16, George Walton 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood cruised to a 16-0 win over George Walton on Saturday.
Jacob Brown led the Broncos (5-6, 3-0) with four goals and two assists, and Elijah Bryant scored three goals. Erik Fornek (two goals), Q. Smith (two goals) and Cade Culberson (one goal) also scored in the win.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Starr’s Mill 12, Mill Creek 9
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek fell to 7-3 on the season with a 12-9 loss Saturday to Starr’s Mill.
