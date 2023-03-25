DULUTH — Duluth’s baseball team stayed on a roll with a 3-2 victory over Discovery on Saturday.
The Wildcats, now 7-0 in Region 7-AAAAAAA and 11-5 overall, got a clutch performance from Antoine Rucker, who drove in the tying and go-ahead runs in the victory.
Riley Hasenstab earned the win after striking out eight in 3 2/3 innings of scoreless relief.
It was Duluth’s sixth straight win.
BASEBALL
Peachtree Ridge 11, Harris County 10
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge outlasted Harris County for an 11-10 victory Saturday.
The Lions totaled 12 hits and were led offensively by Trey Majette (3-for-3, three RBIs), Anthony Manbeck (3-for-4, two RBIs), Quinten Jones (1-for-2, double, two walks, two runs) and Brady Holt (2-for-3, RBI).
Peachtree Ridge’s Josh Evans struck out three in three innings, Brady Zopf pitched one inning of relief and Majette picked up the save.
BOYS GOLF
Wesleyan third in Gwinnett Open
BRASELTON — Wesleyan took third in Saturday’s Gwinnett Open at Chateau Elan, finishing behind Blessed Trinity and Forsyth Central.
The Wolves were led by Alex Holcomb (35 Stableford points, tie for seventh) and Andy Scott (32 Stableford points, tie for 10th).
