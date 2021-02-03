DULUTH — Discovery defeated Duluth 82-36 Wednesday in 7-AAAAAAA boys basketball.
Mikey Moncrease had 17 points to lead the Titans, and Decourey McGowan scored 10. Alcine Muhammad added a career-high seven points off the bench.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Westminster 58, GAC 54
NORCROSS — Despite 27 points, seven rebounds and seven steals from Kaleigh Addie, Greater Atlanta Christian fell 58-54 to Westminster on Wednesday.
Laurren Randolph added nine points and six rebounds for the Spartans, and Jaci Bolden had seven points and six assists.
Wesleyan 59, Providence 15
LILBURN — Wesleyan rebounded from a loss to Holy Innocents’ with a 59-15 win over Providence Christian on Wednesday.
Alyssa Philip led the Wolves with 18 points, 14 rebounds, four steals and four blocks, Chit Chat Wright had 16 points, five assists and three steals and Eva Garabadian had 15 points and six rebounds. Imani Washington added six points and seven rebounds.
BOYS TENNIS
Norcross 3, GAC 2
NORCROSS — Norcross picked up its first win of the season Wednesday, edging Greater Atlanta Christian 3-2.
Sean Zhong clinched the match with a three-set win at No. 3 singles. Drew Duva also earned a point at No. 1 singles, as did the No. 1 doubles team of Evan Macrenaris and Peter Craig.
The Blue Devils are 1-2 on the season.
GIRLS TENNIS
Norcross 4, GAC 1
NORCROSS — Norcross posted a 4-1 win over Greater Atlanta Christian on Wednesday.
The Blue Devils (3-0) swept the singles points with wins from Elena Duva, Payton Kane and Chloe Karwisch. They also got a win at No. 2 doubles from Moira Christ and Rachel Wilder.
GAC got its point from the No. 1 doubles team of Nyla Warner and Sarah Daye.
