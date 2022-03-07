DACULA — Daniel Poole’s walk-off, two-run hit with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning gave Dacula’s baseball team a 10-9 win over Winder-Barrow in Region 8-AAAAAA play on Monday.
Poole was 1-for-1 with three walks and was hit by a pitch. Tyson Brown (two hits, RBI, two runs), A.J. Weiss (double, two runs) and Dale Towe (two RBIs) also made offensive contributions for the Falcons (6-4, 3-1).
Ayden Mills pitched four innings, allowing three earned runs and striking out three. Sebastian Saldarriaga pitched the last three innings for his first win of the year. He had two strikeouts.
BASEBALL
Grayson 7, Hillgrove 5
LOGANVILLE — Grayson defeated Hillgrove 7-5 Monday, evening its season record at 5-5.
Jayson Barber earned the win, and Ryan Mahoney picked up the save.
The Rams’ top hitters were Jeramie Favors (two-run home run), Kam Byrd (two hits, double), Isaiah Abrams (RBI single), Wyatt Williams (two hits, RBI) and Rayne Fry (two hits, double, stolen base).
Blessed Trinity 14, Wesleyan 3
ROSWELL — A disastrious first inning led to Wesleyan’s 14-3 loss to Blessed Trinity on Monday.
The Wolves left the bases loaded in the top of the first after three consecutive strikeouts, then they surrendered eight runs in the bottom of the first inning. The eight-run inning was fueled by seven walks and one hit batter.
Druw Jones had a triple and an RBI, and Bryce Hubbard had a double and an RBI to lead the Wesleyan offense. Lucas Schelhammer pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief with three strikeouts for the Wolves (6-3).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wesleyan 19, Decatur 6
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Nine players scored Monday as unbeaten Wesleyan defeated Decatur 19-6 in area play.
The Wolves (8-0, 4-0) were led defensively by Channing Stall, who came up with three loose balls in transition.
BOYS LACROSSE
Peachtree Ridge 15, Mountain View 3
LAWRENCEVILLE — Peachtree Ridge rolled to a 15-3 victory over Mountain View on Monday.
BOYS GOLF
Hebron, George Walton tie
MONROE — Jack Randolph shot 36 Monday at Monroe Golf and Country Club, helping Hebron Christian to a tie with George Walton on Monday. Both teams shot 162.
