DACULA — Dacula's boys lacrosse team rallied for a thrilling 7-6 win over George Walton on Monday.
The Falcons were down 6-2, but came back and got a game-tying goal from Trevor Blair off an assist Gregory Crabb. Crabb then scored the go-ahead goal with less than three minutes left off an assist from Charlie Beck.
Beck sparked the comeback with two second-half goals, John Blair also had two goals and Carter Sims also had a goal as Dacula improved to 5-2.
Falcons goalie Jackson Sims made 19 saves.
BOYS LACROSSE
Centennial 12, Mill Creek 11 (OT)
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek lost a heartbreaker 12-11 in overtime to Centennial on Monday.
Jack Miller (three goals), Chase Coy (two goals), Carson Dooley (two goals), Bray Maglovsky (one goal), Nick Winter (one goal), Sam Harkins (one goal) and Calen Queen (one goal) scored for the Hawks.
BOYS TENNIS
Buford 5, Winder-Barrow 0
BUFORD — Dean Kingsley, James Troutt and Leyton Grothe won in singles Monday as Buford defeated Winder-Barrow 5-0 in 8-AAAAAA.
The Wolves (12-3, 3-0) got doubles wins from Miller Troutt and Brent Sherman at No. 1, and Matthew Maurer and Luke Clark at No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buford 5, Winder-Barrow 0
BUFORD — Buford blanked Winder-Barrow 5-0 Monday in 8-AAAAAA play.
Taylor Aycock, Berkley Clark and Hannah Davidson swept the singles points. The Wolves (12-3, 3-0) got doubles points from Kylie McCammon and Delaney Richards at No. 1 and Marigrace Crossett and Anna Cate Smith at No. 2.
BOYS GOLF
Archer wins
MONROE — Archer shot 196 Monday for a seven-stroke victory over Monroe Area at Monroe Country Club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.