LAWRENCEVILLE — Coulson Buchanan was impressive in a 16-strikeout performance Monday as North Gwinnett’s baseball team defeated host Mountain View 4-1 in a Region 8-AAAAAAA matchup.
Buchanan allowed five hits and one run in his 6 2/3 innings.
The Bulldogs, now 3-1 in region play, were led offensively by Matthew Strand, who was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs.
BASEBALL
Parkview 3, Brookwood 1
LILBURN — Parkview opened up a three-game set with rival Brookwood on Monday, defeating the Broncos 3-1.
Brookwood got six innings from Dylan Lonergan, who gave up two earned runs and struck out four. Jack Spyke provided the only run for the Broncos (11-5, 0-1 4-AAAAAAA) with a solo home run.
Grayson sweeps South
SNELLVILLE — Grayson powered its way to 15-0 and 20-4 wins over South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA games Monday.
Grayson, which had 14 hits in each game, was led by Kam Byrd (two hits, three runs, two RBIs), Walker Williams (two hits, one RBI) and Henry Hunter (hit, four RBIs) in Game 1. Bodie Eilertson (5-0) combined with Jayson Barber to pitch four scoreless innings. Each pitcher struck out three.
In the nightcap, Jaylen Merchant had a big game with four hits (triple, double, two singles), four rusn and two RBIs, and Eilertson had three hits (triple, double, single) with six RBIs and three runs. De’Yon Cannon (three hits, two triples, one double, three RBIs) and Blane Holliday (three hits, four runs) also contributed to the onslaught.
Justin Bogard, Stephen Slezak, Gavin Chambers and Cole Fink shared the Game 2 pitching duties and combined for 14 strikeouts.
Collins Hill 11, Forsyth Central 1
SUWANEE — Collins Hill cruised to an 11-1 win in six innings Monday night against Forsyth Central.
The Eagles (7-9) were led offensively by Jack Demos (two hits, one double, two RBIs), Sam Horn (solo home run), Ryan Lomas (two hits, two RBIs), Colin Livingston (two hits) and Ethan Wellwood (two hits, RBI).
Trevor Wall was the winning pitcher. He struck out five.
Duluth 14, Meadowcreek 1
NORCROSS — Allen Rucker’s complete game with 12 strikeouts paired with a big offensive effort in Duluth’s 14-1 win over Meadowcreek on Monday. Rucker went all five innings and didn’t allow an earned run.
Chaz Echerer, Colin Jones (four RBIs), Aadil Desai, Carlos Aguiar and Josiah Satterwhite had two hits each.
Norcross 10, Dunwoody 4
NORCROSS — Christian Harmon and Chase Bastuk had three hits each Monday in Norcross’ 10-4 win over Dunwoody in 7-AAAAAAA play.
Justin Isaacson and Nick Lanning added two hits each.
Buford 7, Dacula 1
BUFORD — Buford defeated Dacula 7-1 in 8-AAAAAA play on Monday.
Dylan Noce struck out eight in six innings for Dacula. The Falcons also got two hits from Daniel Poole and one from Tyson Brown.
GAC 21, Douglass 0
ATLANTA — Greater Atlanta Christian overpowered Douglass for a 21-0 win on Monday.
Graham Stogner (2-for-4, home run, double, three RBIs), Eli Durnell (1-for-2, home run, two RBIs) and Collin Helms (2-for-3, double, two runs) led the Spartans’ offense. Ford Hallock was the winning pitcher, striking out seven and allowing one hit in three innings.
BOYS SOCCER
Mountain View 3, Mill Creek 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View picked up an important 8-AAAAAAA win Monday, defeating rival Mill Creek 3-2.
Obed Salmeron, Ephraim Basto and Ezra Hoffman had the Bears’ goals, and Juan Atehortua, Christian Pelaez and Rafael Fernandez had assists.
BOYS TENNIS
North Gwinnett 5, Collins Hill 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett completed an unbeaten run through 8-AAAAAAA with a 5-0 victory over Collins Hill on Monday.
Buford 5, Habersham 0
BUFORD — Buford closed the regular season Monday with a 5-0 win over Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA play.
The Wolves (11-4, 5-0) got singles wins from Dean Kingsley, James Troutt and Nic Keller, and a doubles sweep from Leyton Grothe and Brent Sherman at No. 1 and Luke Clark and Eugene Oh at No. 2.
Hebron 5, Prince Avenue 0
DACULA — Garrett Meek, Porter Josephson and Jett Courtney won the singles matches Monday as Hebron Christian blanked Prince Avenue 5-0.
The Lions got doubles wins from Caleb Olariu and Jonah Hughes at No. 1, and Preston Potra and Chris Spengler at No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Gwinnett 5, Collins Hill 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett completed a 4-0 run through 8-AAAAAAA play with a 5-0 win over Collins Hill on Monday.
Buford 5, Habersham 0
BUFORD — Buford closed the regular season Monday with a 5-0 win over Habersham Central in 8-AAAAAA play.
The Wolves (11-4, 5-0) picked up singles wins from Taylor Aycock, Callie Perkins and Izzy Brewer. Taylor Ryczek and Kennedy Deloach won at No. 1 doubles, as did Marigrace Crossett and Sophie Brewer at No. 2.
Hebron 5, Prince Avenue 0
DACULA — Hebron Christian swept through its singles matches and pulled out a pair of three-set doubles matches Monday in a 5-0 win over Prince Avenue Christian.
Jordan Lanham, Amanda Meyer and Mary Rene Quarles earned the singles points. Hoake Mazzawi and Bella Balkcom won at No. 1 doubles, as did the No. 2 team of Ameerah Mesidor and Ansley Higdon.
GOLF
Grayson girls Shiloh
LOGANVILLE — Grayson shot 164 on Monday for a 24-shot victory over Shiloh at Cedar Lake.
Low medalist Megan Dagenhart led the Rams along with Savanna Hornsby and Whitley Carraway.
Wesleyan teams take second
MARIETTA — The Wesleyan golf teams finished in second place at Monday’s Philip Silverman Mixed Memorial Tournament at Indian Hills Country Club.
Jada Richardson led the performance with 35 stableford points, followed by Luke Jackson with 33. The Wolves’ second team also finished in the top 10 behind 31 points from Alex Holcomb.
