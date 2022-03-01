PEACHTREE CORNERS — Cooper Blauser went 3-for-3 with two home runs and six RBIs Tuesday as Wesleyan routed Westminster 13-1 in five innings.
Druw Jones, Carson Ballard and Reed Purcell had two hits and an RBI each in the win. Dominick Scalese pitched four innings and scattered four hits to earn the victory. He struck out six.
Wesleyan is 4-2 on the season.
BASEBALL
Collins Hill 8, Archer 6
LAWRENCEVILLE — Collins Hill defeated host Archer 8-6 on Tuesday.
Michael Gonzalez was the winning pitcher, and Colin Livingston earned the save. The Eagles (3-4) were led offensively by Livingston (three hits, two doubles, one RBI), Greg Gonzalez (two hits, one RBI) and Kelvyn Gonzalez (two hits, one home run, two RBIs).
Decatur 8, Grayson 7
DECATUR — Grayson lost a close game 8-7 at Decatur on Tuesday.
The Rams were led offensively by Tyler Phillips (three-run home run), Isaiah Abrams (2-for-4, two-run home run) and Wyatt Williams (2-for-4).
Pace 3, GAC 0
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 3-0 to unbeaten Pace Academy on Tuesday.
Sawyer Crum pitched six innings for GAC, scattering five hits and three runs. He struck out eight.
BOYS GOLF
Archer tops Monroe Area
MONROE — Archer shot 190 Tuesday at the Providence Club for a 22-stroke victory over Monroe Area.
Zach Hampton led the Tigers with a 43.
Wesleyan edges Hebron
DACULA — Wesleyan shot 155 Tuesday at Hamilton Mill for a three-stroke victory over Hebron Christian.
Beau Jackson shot even-par 36 for the Wolves, and Andy Scott was just behind with a 37.
Hebron was led by Jacob Fortner and Peter Lee, who each shot 39.
GIRLS GOLF
Carroll leads Wesleyan win
DACULA — Connor Carroll shot 46 Tuesday, leading Wesleyan to a win over Hebron Christian at Hamilton Mill.
