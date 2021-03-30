LILBURN — Connor Jones’ game-winning hit in the sixth inning lifted Providence Christian’s baseball team to a 7-6 win over Mount Vernon on Tuesday.
The Storm (4-13, 2-2) led 5-3 before allowing three runs (one earned) in the top of the sixth to fall behind 6-5. Brady Williams (1-for-2, double, RBI, hit by pitch, two runs) was hit by a pitch to open the sixth, and Carson Tillotson reached on an error when Mount Vernon misplayed his sacrifice bunt. Tillotson (1-for-2) later stole second base, setting up Jones.
Jones worked an eight pitch, 0-2 count with two outs and turned it into a two-run single up the middle to give Providence a 7-6 lead. He also walked and was hit by a pitch earlier in the game.
Austin Kohler pitched a scoreless, hitless seventh for the save after recording the final out of the sixth. Jones pitched the first 5 2/3 innings, allowing two hits and one earned run. He struck out four.
BASEBALL
Brookwood 10, South Gwinnett 0
SNELLVILLE — Three Brookwood pitchers combined for a five-inning no-hitter Tuesday in a 10-0, 4-AAAAAAA win over South Gwinnett.
Carter Bailey (4-0) pitched two innings and struck out four with no walks, and Ryan Owen followed with two innings, two strikeouts and no walks. Stone Bonner closed with an inning with a strikeout and no walks.
Brookwood was led at the plate by Josh Sosa (2-for-3, two RBIs), Josh Sharp (1-for-1, RBI), Ryan Owen (1-for-1, run), Dylan Taylor (2-for-2, double, two runs), Trey Clark (2-for-2, two runs, two RBIs), Dylan Lonergan (1-for-1, stolen base), Alec Colon (2-for-2, two runs) and Davis Camuso (1-for-2, two RBIs).
Brookwood improves to 14-6 overall and 3-2 in region play.
North Gwinnett 12, Collins Hill 1
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett dominated in a 12-1 victory, its second straight over Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA play, on Tuesday.
Matthew Strand was 3-for-3 with two doubles, and Ashton Long was 2-for-2 with two doubles and five RBIs to lead North. Sebastian Rutledge went 2-for-2 with a double.
Coulson Buchanan struck out five in four innings to earn the win for the Bulldogs, now 6-2 in the region.
Norcross sweeps Discovery
NORCROSS — Norcross posted a pair of 15-0 victories over Discovery in 7-AAAAAAA play Tuesday.
In Game 1, Will Grogan threw four no-hit innings and struck out eight. Justin Isaacson, Tre Phelps and Chase Bastuk had three hits each for the Blue Devils.
In the nightcap, Justin O’Leary was the winning pitcher. Cody Balsman and Nick Lanning led the offense with two hits each.
Grayson 7, Newton 1
COVINGTON — Bodie Eilertson improved to 7-0 on the season with a complete game Tuesday in Grayson’s 7-1 at Newton in 4-AAAAAAA.
Eilertson gave up one earned run and struck out 11.
Blair Barnes (solo home run, double), Justin Bogard (one hit, two runs, RBI) and Blane Holliday (one hit, one run, RBI) led the Grayson (16-3, 6-2) offense.
Wesleyan 7, Holy Innocents’ 3
SANDY SPRINGS — Three Wesleyan pitchers gave up just one combined hit Tuesday in a 7-3 win at Holy Innocents’.
James McCoy pitched four hitless innings with five strikeouts before giving way to Nate Kerpics and Dominick Scalese, who combined for three strikeouts. Holy Innocents’ scored all three runs on walks and hit batters.
Cooper Blauser had a three-run home run in the third inning, and McCoy had a two-run home run in the fifth inning. Bryce Hubbard followed McCoy’s blast with an RBI double and Luke Carroll brought home the final run on a sacrifice fly.
Blauser was 2-for-4 and stole two bases, Jalen Fulwood was 1-for-3 with a double and Carroll was 1-for-1 with his sac fly RBI.
Wesleyan is 14-4 overall and 3-0 in the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.