SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated Peachtree Ridge 3-1 Friday night in a baseball game to determine the fourth seed from Region 8-AAAAAAA for the state playoffs.
Sam Horn was the winning pitcher, and Ben Neadow pitched the seventh for a save.
The Eagles got two hits each from Christian Sutton and Ryan Lomas.
BASEBALL
Duluth 15, Discovery 0
DULUTH — Duluth rolled to 15-0 win Friday over Discovery on Senior Night.
Aadil Desai pitched four innings of one-hit baseball for the Wildcats.
Wesleyan 11, Hebron 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Region 5-A Private champion Wesleyan drew 12 walks, including seven in a six-run first inning, in an 11-1, six-inning win over Hebron Christian on Friday.
James McCoy pitched four innings with six strikeouts, allowing five hits and one earned run. Nate Kerpics pitched two scoreless innings, allowing three hits and striking out two.
Wesleyan (24-4, 12-0) was led offensively by Jalen Fulwood (1-for-4, three-run home run), Druw Jones (2-for-4, RBI) and Dominick Scalese (1-for-2, RBI, double). The Wolves will host the first round of state on Thursday.
Hebron (21-8) was led by Jackson Hackney (2-for-3, home run) and Luke Starling (2-for-3). Jaiden Stowers, Nate Coker, Parker Marlatt and Tyler Jay Sciavicco also had hits.
The Lions, who finished second in the region, host Athens Academy on Thursday in the first round of the state playoffs.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 15, Collins Hill 1
SUWANEE — Area champion Mill Creek rolled to a 15-1 win over Collins Hill on Friday.
Josh Goode had the goal for Collins Hill, which got 11 saves from John Tillman.
Lassiter 10, Buford 4
MARIETTA — Buford fell 10-4 at Lassiter in Friday’s regular-season finale.
Zack Salo (two goals), Josh Voorhees (one goal, one assist) and Evan Leonardo (one goal) led the Wolves’ offense. Goalie Matthew Canavan made 15 saves.
Buford (11-6) hosts defending state champion Thursday at 7:30 p.m. in the first round of the state playoffs.
