SUWANEE — Collins Hill’s softball team topped Peachtree Ridge 9-5 on Friday.
A five-run third inning was the key for the Eagles, who got multiple-hit games from Lana Moore, Sydney Kolacki and Emily Whitehead. Whitehead had a two-run double in the third, and Denise Dees also had an RBI single in the inning. Alyssa Mejia also had an RBI single for the Eagles.
Peachtree Ridge got home runs from Ava Lunsford and Gabby Fortson, who had a two-run homer in the seventh inning.
