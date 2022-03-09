urgent PREP ROUNDUP: Collins Hill powers past Duluth in girls lacrosse From Staff Reports Mar 9, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Special Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DULUTH — After falling behind 3-0 early, Collins Hill reeled off nine straight goals in a 9-4 win over Duluth.The Eagles, who forced 17 turnovers, got offense from Camilla Cruzado (four goals), Jadyn Hairston (two goals), Allie Ehrlich (two goals) and Renee Kimbro (one goal).GIRLS LACROSSE Peachtree Ridge 14, Mount Pisgah 5JOHNS CREEK — Seven different players scored goals Tuesday in Peachtree Ridge’s 14-5 win over Mount Pisgah.BOYS LACROSSEWesleyan 7, Parkview 5LILBURN — Wesleyan edged Parkview 7-5 on Wednesday.The Wolves are 9-0 on the season.BASEBALLBuford 8, Lanier 1BUFORD — Buford remained unbeaten with an 8-1 win over Lanier in 8-AAAAAA play on Wednesday.The Wolves (9-0, 4-0) got great pitching from Jackson Gaspard and Nate Taylor, who combined for 12 strikeouts. Riley Stanford had a three-run home run and Stan Zagrodnik had a grand slam in the victory. Brant Baughcum and Carson King had two hits each for Buford, and Dylan Lesko and Andrew McMurray added hits.GAC 12, Paideia 2NORCROSS — Conrad Cason was stellar on the mound, Collins Helms and Aaron Hobson led the hitters and Greater Atlanta Christian rolled to a 12-2 win over Paideia on Wednesday.Cason struck out 10 in four innings, allowing two hits and two runs, in four innings. Helms went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBIs, and Hobson went 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs.BOYS TENNISMill Creek 5, Collins Hill 0SUWANEE — Mill Creek blanked Collins Hill 5-0 in 8-AAAAAAA play on Wednesday.David Izadi, Colby Hayes and Chris Jin swept the doubles points for the Hawks, who got doubles wins from Brendan Brannock and Grant Zari at No. 1 and Matthew Karaulic and Brendan Holmes at No. 2.GIRLS TENNISMill Creek 4, Collins Hill 1SUWANEE — A doubles sweep helped Mill Creek to a 4-1 win over Collins Hill on Wednesday.Dekota Taylor and Brooklyn Colavito won at No. 1 doubles, and Tatum Coy and Gabi Griffin won at No. 2 doubles. Kayla Bui (No. 2) and Emily Miller (No. 3) picked up singles points for the Hawks. 