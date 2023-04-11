2022 Norcross Baseball Varsity Team & Individual

Charlie Smith

 Bob Chadwick

DULUTH — Charlie Smith had three hits and two home runs — one from each side of the plate — in Norcross’ 15-8 win over Duluth in Region 7-AAAAAAA baseball on Tuesday.

Avery Bizzell and Daniel Isaacson had two hits each for the Blue Devils, and Jackson Bussey added a home run.

