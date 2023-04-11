DULUTH — Charlie Smith had three hits and two home runs — one from each side of the plate — in Norcross’ 15-8 win over Duluth in Region 7-AAAAAAA baseball on Tuesday.
Avery Bizzell and Daniel Isaacson had two hits each for the Blue Devils, and Jackson Bussey added a home run.
BASEBALL
Mill Creek 5, Mountain View 1
HOSCHTON — A solid outing from pitcher Nick Bennett helped Mill Creek to a 5-1 win over Mountain View in the opener of a three-game, 8-AAAAAAA series on Tuesday.
Bennett struck out eight and walked four over six innings, giving up just one unearned run and four hits. Daniel Pierce finished off the victory on the mound.
Matt Simay (hit, RBI), Hunter Pirkle (hit, RBI), Pierce (double), Cole Mullins (hit) and Brandon Brown (hit) were the top hitters for Mill Creek.
Cooper Johnson, Kyle Hong, Jesse Crews and Jayden Wilson had a hit each for Mountain View. Wilson drove in the Bears’ lone run.
Cambridge 12, GAC 1
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 12-1 to Cambridge on Tuesday.
Eli Hanna pitched two innings and gave up three earned runs on three hits, in addition to going 1-for-2 at the plate. Aaron Hobson was 1-for-4 for the Spartans.
Wesleyan 13, West Hall 3
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan blasted six home runs Tuesday in a 13-3 victory over West Hall in five innings.
Schley Gordy (four RBIs), Matthew Wright (two RBIs) and Dominick Scalese (four RBIs) had two home runs each for the Wolves (13-7 overall, 10-3 Region 7-AAA). Grayson McCollum had a two-run single and Townes Hardy had an RBI single.
Pitcher Forrest Lietz struck out eight in three innings before Shawn Simmons finished with two scoreless innings of relief.
Hebron 9, Monroe Area 6
MONROE — Hebron Christian defeated Monroe Area 9-6 Tuesday in 8-AAA.
Ryan Bruce (9-13-1, 5-5) got a big game from Ryan Bruce, who went 3-for-4 with a walk, a home run and three RBIs. Nate Coker (2-for-3, double, walk, three runs) and Sam Mitchell (2-for-4, double, two RBIs) also had multi-hit games.
Barrett Bruce (1-for-2, RBI double), Destin Matthews (1-for-4, run), Morgan Wiles (1-for-3, walk, run) and Demetri Watts (1-for-2, home run, two walks) joined in the Hebron onslaught.
Dallas Rice pitched the final 3 2/3 innings without allowing a run for the victory, striking out one and allowing three hits. Daniel Barwick pitched the first 3 1/3 innings with five strikeouts, giving up four earned runs on eight hits.
Providence 10, Athens Academy 4
ATHENS — Providence Christian posted a 10-4 victory at Athens Academy on Tuesday.
Santos Wade (2-for-2, home run, two RBIs, four runs, two walks) and Caleb Lee (3-for-4, two doubles, five RBIs, two stolen bases) powered the Storm offense. Brian Oh (two runs), Keegan deMayo and Brady Williams also had hits.
Providence (10-13, 6-4 in 8-AA) got a six-inning outing from Reece Newberry, who struck out four and gave up two earned runs on seven hits.
BOYS GOLF
Hebron beats Dawson
DACULA — Hebron Christian shot 164 Tuesday at Hamilton Mill for a 23-stroke victory over Dawson County.
Jacob Fortner shot 38 to lead the Lions.
GIRLS GOLF
Hebron falls to Dawson
DACULA — Hebron Christian posted a score of 165 at Hamilton Mill on Tuesday, falling by 20 shots to Dawson County.
Emilee Fleming was Hebron’s low medalist with a 52.
