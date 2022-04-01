LOGANVILLE — Cayden Gaskin led a 12-hit Parkview attack Thursday in a 5-3 victory over Loganville in non-region baseball.
Gaskin went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs, while teammates Ali Banks (2-for-4, three runs), Landon Stripling (2-for-3) and Garrett Lambert (2-for-3) also had big games.
Ford Thompson pitched four innings without allowing an earned run, scattering three hits and striking out two. Matthew Holcomb (1-0) was the winning pitcher after going two innings and allowing two earned runs on one hit. He struck out one. Thorpe Musci picked up his second save with a scoreless inning, allowing one hit.
The Panthers are 13-5 on the season.
BASEBALL
Archer sweeps Meadowcreek
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer posted 18-0 and 21-0 wins over Meadowcreek in 7-AAAAAAA play Thursday.
Jack Young pitched three no-hit innings with eight strikeouts and no walks in the opener. Cody Russell was the Game 2 winner, striking out six with no walks and allowing one hit.
Wesleyan 14, Providence 0
LILBURN — Wesleyan pitched a one-hitter Thursday and cruised to a 14-0 victory over Providence Christian in five innings.
Dominick Scalese allowed just one hit over four innings before giving way to Lucas Schelhammer, who pitched a hitless fifth.
The Wolves (14-3, 5-0) were led offensively by Schley Gordy (2-for-4, home run, four RBIs), Carson Ballard (1-for-2, three-run home run), Forrest Lietz (two hits) and Reed Purcell (two hits).
Karmelo Crumpton had Providence’s lone hit.
BOYS GOLF
Wesleyan tops Hebron
JOHNS CREEK — Wesleyan shot 155 Thursday at River Pines for a three-shot win over Hebron Christian.
Andy Scott, Beau Jackson and Judd Stewart tied for low medalist honors for the Wolves at 38.
Hebron’s Jacob Fortner had the day’s low score wth a 35.
GIRLS GOLF
Wesleyan edged by BT
JOHNS CREEK — Wesleyan shot 80 in a two-player scramble format Thursday at River Pines, falling by two strokes to Blessed Trinity.
Sarah Lim and Elizabeth Hodges teamed up to shoot 40, and Sophie Anderson and Sofia Woomer combined for a 42.
BOYS TENNIS
Wesleyan 5, Mount Vernon 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Grayson Balloon, Nick Follet and Connor Hewitson won in singles Thursday as Wesleyan defeated Mount Vernon 5-0.
The Wolves got doubles wins from Jay Arora and John Perrins at No. 1, and from Aidan Abraham and Matt Godfrey at No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wesleyan 4, Mount Vernon 1
PEACHTREE CORNERS — A doubles sweep helped Wesleyan past Mount Vernon 4-1 on Thursday.
Katherine Scott and Tinsley Bertram won at No. 1 doubles, and Livi Stolle and Maya Sullivan earned the No. 2 doubles points. The Wolves’ singles winners were Sophie Gibbs at No. 1 and Elizabeth Schneider at No. 3.
