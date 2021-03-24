SNELLVILLE — Carter Bailey pitched a complete-game shutout Wednesday as Brookwood’s baseball team evened this week’s series with Parkview.
Bailey (3-0) struck out six, walked one and gave up five hits in the Broncos’ 3-0 victory. Brookwood (12-5, 1-1 Region 4-AAAAAAA) plays at Parkview on Friday in the third and decisive game between the two rivals.
Chase Sammon (2-for-3, RBI), Josh Sharp (1-for-3, RBI), Josh Sosa (1-for-2, double, run), Dylan Taylor (1-for-3, run) and Conley Davis (1-for-2) led the Brookwood hitters.
BASEBALL
Mountain View 6, North Gwinnett 1
SUWANEE — Mountain View’s pitching staff shut North Gwinnett down in a 6-1 victory Wednesday in Region 8-AAAAAAA baseball.
Thomas Greeson earned the win, going five innings and allowing two hits and one run. He struck out eight.
Kenny Mallory pitched a scoreless, hitless inning with a strikeout to earn the save. Mallory also had a solo home run and scored two runs.
Tyshon Patty had two hits — a double and a home run — and three RBIs for the Bears (9-9, 3-2). Nick Hong (two hits, RBI, run), Cooper Johnson (double, RBI) and D.J. Mungenast (one hit) also were among Mountain View’s offensive standouts.
Grayson 17, South Gwinnett 2
LOGANVILLE — Grayson posted a 17-2, four-inning win over South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA on Wednesday.
The Rams (13-2, 4-2) were led offensively by Jimmy Lipsey (three hits, three runs), Bodie Eilertson (two hits, two runs, four RBIs), Matthew McGuinness (two hits, two runs) and Anthony Polanco (one hit, two runs, two RBIs).
Ryan Mahoney (1-0) got the win in two innings of scoreless, hitless relief. He struck out one.
Norcross 13, Dunwoody 2
DUNWOODY — Norcross blasted Dunwoody 13-2 Wednesday, improving to 4-0 in 7-AAAAAAA.
Will Grogan pitched a complete game for the win, while Tre Phelps had a home run and a double. Justin Isaacson, Nick Lanning and Drew Bissell also had two hits each for the Blue Devils.
Duluth 15, Meadowcreek 0
DULUTH — Duluth evened its season record at 8-8 Wednesday with a 15-0 win over Meadowcreek in three innings.
GAC 14, Carver 0
ATLANTA — Conrad Cason and Colin Anderson had big games Wednesday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 14-0 victory over Carver-Atlanta.
Cason went 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, and Anderson was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs as GAC improved to 13-5 overall and 5-0 in 5-AAA.
Sawyer Crum was the winning pitcher, striking out 13 in five innings. He allowed three hits.
Hebron 6, Holy Innocents’ 3
DACULA — Parker Marlatt’s stellar outing and six early runs propelled Hebron Christian to a 6-3 win over Holy Innocents’ on Wednesday.
Marlatt pitched six innings, struck out 11 and didn’t allow an earned run. The Lions (13-3 overall, 2-0 in 5-A Private) put up two runs in the first inning and four more in the second.
Nate Alexander (3-for-3, two runs, RBI), Zach Kwiatkowski (2-for-3, RBI), Jackson Hackney (two-run home run), Jaiden Stowers (two-run triple), Luke Starling (one hit, one run) and Tyler Jay Sciavicco (one hit, one run) led the Hebron offense.
BOYS LACROSSE
Parkview 21, Mountain View 2
LILBURN — Parkview defeated Mountain View 21-2 in area play Wednesday night.
Jack Bunson, Nate Burt, Ryan Craig, Ronald Diep, Peyton Haislip and Andrew Marshall led the Panthers’ scoring, while Cole Jenkins and Michael Ney also had goals.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 18, Parkview 9
LILBURN — Lily Clawson had nine goals and two assists to power Mountain View to an 18-9 win over Parkview in area play on Wednesday.
Mina Muirhead had two goals and three assists for the Bears (9-3), while Anna Ramsden, Aly Reece and Maria Palomba had two goals and an assist each.
Goalie Laila Sampson had 13 saves behind a defense led by Emily Denaga and Caylor Christman, who had two ground balls and two interceptions each.
Brookwood 19, Dacula 3
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood’s Ella Fornek and Triniti Cassidy each scored four goals and each had one assist Wednesday in a 19-3 win over Dacula.
Goalie Aja Thomas scored two goals, had one assist and had a 100 percent save rate. Leah Brown and Teagan Moon also had two goals each. Madison Catoggio (one goal, three assists), Alexis Scoggins (one goal), Zoe Calendine (one goal, one assist), Teagan Moon (one goal) and Damilola Kasumu (one goal) helped secure the win.
Brenna Gilbert (two goals) and Shyla Aranjo (one goal) scored for Dacula.
BOYS SOCCER
Parkview 8, Grayson 0
LOGANVILLE — Parkview struck early and often in an 8-0 win over Grayson in 4-AAAAAAA play Wednesday.
Carlos Garcia had three goals and John Charlton had two goals and two assists to lead the Panthers (6-4-1, 3-2). They were joined in the offensive success by Diego Pereira (one goal, one assist), Ryan Laraki (one goal), Wyatt Smith (one goal), Eduardo Simon (one assist), Brian Beltran-Perez (one assist), David Otolorin (one assist), Sam Schaff (one assist) and Caleb Diaz (one assist).
Tyler Parnell and Kendal Henry combined for the shutout in goal.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wesleyan 9, McEachern 0
POWDER SPRINGS — Wesleyan, ranked seventh in Class A Private, routed AAAAAAA McEachern 9-0 Wednesday.
Laurel Edge, Lainey Jerding and Lilly Tapp scored two goals each, while Kaitlyn Bobo (one goal, two assists), Kensington Freeman (one goal, one assist), Ashley Binney (one goal) and Bella Wadkins (two assists) also contributed in the attack.
Goalkeeper Grace Elsevier posted her sixth shutout of the season.
BOYS GOLF
Wesleyan posts win over BT
ROSWELL — Freshman Alex Holcomb shot even-par 36 for low medalist honors Wednesday in Wesleyan’s win over Blessed Trinity at Brookfield Country Club.
Senior Charlie Wenz followed with a 37 for the Wolves, who shot 152 for a 10-stroke victory.
