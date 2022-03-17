SNELLVILLE — Cameryn Maddox scored the game-winning goal Wednesday in Shiloh’s 4-3 win over Lanier in Region 8-AAAAAA girls soccer.
Maddox had two goals and an assist, and teammate Blanca Cruz also scored two goals. Casey Maddox had two assists and Fabiola Vasquez had an assist.
Shiloh goalkeeper Aniyah Smith made 12 saves.
The Generals improve to 9-3 overall and 6-1 in the region.
BASEBALL
GAC 23, Salem 0
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian cruised past Salem 23-0 in 5-AAA action on Wednesday.
Camden Helms (3-for-3, home run, double, six RBIs), Collin Helms (2-for-2, home run, double, two RBIs) and Bailey Teague (2-for-2, double, four RBIs) led the Spartans’ offense.
Conrad Cason pitched two hitless innings with six strikeouts for the win.
GIRLS LACROSSE
North Gwinnett 13, South Forsyth 10
CUMMING — North Gwinnett defeated South Forsyth 13-10 on Wednesday.
Morgan Giesler (three goals, one assist), Lauren Teav (four goals) and Emma McIntosh (two goals) led the North offense. Abby Cooley, Jaime Salin, Emma Stewart and Sophia Bunyasaranand added a goal each.
BOYS TENNIS
Buford 5, Shiloh 0
BUFORD — Brent Sherman won in singles, and the team of Grayson Gilbert and Luke Clark won in doubles Wednesday as Buford defeated Shiloh 5-0.
Shiloh forfeited the other lines.
Buford improves to 13-3 overall and 4-0 in 8-AAAAAA.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buford 5, Shiloh 0
BUFORD — Buford defeated Shiloh 5-0 Wednesday, improving to 13-3 overall and 4-0 in 8-AAAAAA.
Berkley Clark, Hannah Davidson and Delaney Richards won in singles for the Wolves. The doubles points came from Kylie McCammon and Marigrace Crossett, and Anna Cate Smith and Abigail Foretic.
