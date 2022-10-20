Partly cloudy. High 62F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: October 20, 2022 @ 1:57 am
LILBURN — A record-setting performance by Callie Chapman highlighted Providence Christian’s 25-8, 25-23, 25-6 victory over Model in the first round of the Class AA state volleyball playoffs.
Chapman had three aces and 34 assists, giving her a Providence single-season record of 918 assists. The old record was 890.
The Storm (33-15) also got big performances from Ryan Jeremiah (six aces, 10 kills on a .500 hitting percentage) and Gabi Hartley (11 kills on a .385 hitting percentage).
Providence now travels to Elite Scholars Academy for Saturday’s Sweet Sixteen.
SOFTBALL
Haralson County 8, Providence 7
KENNESAW — A walk-off in the bottom of the seventh inning ended the Providence Christian season with an 8-7 loss to Haralson County in Wednesday’s Class AA Super Regional at Mount Paran.
Kali Rosbury had four hits, two home runs and four RBIs to lead the Storm offense. One of her home runs was a go-ahead blast in the top of the seventh inning.
Lindsay Mosley had two hits and two RBIs for Providence, while Anna Reeves and Jodie Wright had a double each.
