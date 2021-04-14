BUFORD — The nationally ranked Buford baseball team remained unbeaten and clinched the Region 8-AAAAAA championship Wednesday with a 10-0 rout of Winder-Barrow in five innings.
Jackson Gaspard pitched all five innings for the win and allowed only one hit. He struck out nine batters, including two strikeouts of Winder-Barrow star Brady House, projected as a high first-round pick in this year’s MLB Draft.
Gaspard also was 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
Riley Stanford went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple and three RBIs in the win, while Stan Zagrodnik was 2-for-2 with three RBIs and a walk-off home run in the bottom of the fifth.
The Wolves (27-0) also got offensive help from Brant Baughcum (1-for-3), Nate Smith (1-for-3), Ayden Digiacomo (1-for-3, RBI) and Brett Rogers (1-for-2, double).
BASEBALL
Mountain View 9, Peachtree Ridge 8
SUWANEE — Mountain View squeaked past Peachtree Ridge 9-8 in 8-AAAAAAA play on Wednesday.
Max Hobgood earned the victory by pitching two scoreless, hitless innings with two strikeouts.
Kenny Mallory led the Bears’ offense with three hits, including a double, and two RBIs. D.J. Hays (two hits, double, one run, two RBIs), Tyshon Patty (double, two runs), Max Gault (double, one run, one RBI) and Wyatt Fooks (one hit, one run, one RBI) also played well in the win.
Norcross 5, Duluth 0
NORCROSS — Nick Lanning pitched a complete-game, two-hitter with 12 strikeouts Wednesday in region-leading Norcross’ 5-0 win over Duluth in 7-AAAAAAA.
Nick Waid drove in two runs, while Jack Stephenson, Christian Harmon and Nick Nilsson had an RBI each for the Blue Devils.
Lanier 10, Dacula 8
SUGAR HILL — Lanier clinched a playoff berth out of 8-AAAAAA with a 10-8 win over Dacula on Wednesday.
Andrew Walton (2-for-4, two doubles, one RBI, one run) and Matthew Laughlin (2-for-4, three RBIs) led the Longhorns’ offense. They were backed up by Adrian Jimenez (1-for-4, walk), Sean Murphy (1-for-4, run), Rylan Serna (1-for-2, two walks, one run), Chandler Hawkins (1-for-2, triple, walk, sacrifice, RBI, two runs), Joey Bellagamba (1-for-3, RBI, hit by pitch, one run) and Ethan Cole (1-for-2, RBI, hit by pitch twice, one RBI, three runs).
Cole now holds the school record for most times hit by a pitch in a season with 10.
Ethan Davis was the winning pitcher in a five-inning outing, scattering 13 hits and six earned runs. He struck out two before being relieved by Jeremy Scott, who gave up no hits and one run with a strikeout in the sixth. Garrett Ladd pitched a scoreless seventh for the save, allowing one hit and striking out two.
Lanier (10-15, 8-6) plays the third and final game of the teams’ region series Friday at 6 p.m. at Dacula.
GAC 13, Redan 2
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian cruised to a 13-2 win over Redan on Wednesday.
Ford Hallock (3-for-4, double, three RBIs), Collin Helms (3-for-4, home run, double, three RBIs) and Eli Durnell (2-for-4, home run, two RBIs) powered the Spartans’ offense.
Graham Stogner was the the winning pitcher. He pitched 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts, allowing four hits and two runs.
Wesleyan 16, Providence 1
LILBURN — Wesleyan hit five home runs, two by James McCoy, and overpowered Providence Christian for a 16-1, six-inning victory Wednesday that clinched the Region 5-A title.
McCoy was 2-for-3 with the two homers and four RBIs, in addition to being the winning pitcher with three hitless innings. He struck out two and allowed no earned runs. Jimmy Cox followed and gave up two hits and no earned runs with six strikeouts in three innings.
The Wolves (21-4, 9-0) also big games from Druw Jones (3-for-3, two RBIs, home run), Jalen Fulwood (1-for-3, two RBIs, home run), Bryce Hubbard (1-for-3, two RBIs, double), Joe Chatham (1-for-4, two RBIs) and Dominick Scalese (3-for-3, RBI, home run).
Providence (6-18, 2-7) got three solid innings of relief from Brian Oh, who struck out one and gave up three runs. Oh, Caleb Lee and Jeffrey Stutzman had hits, and Connor Jones had the Storm’s lone RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
Berkmar 1, Meadowcreek 0
LILBURN — A back-heel goal from Ismail Mohammed off an assist from Carlos Rodas was the game-winner Wednesday in Berkmar’s 1-0 win over Meadowcreek.
The Patriots, who finished second in 7-AAAAAAA with an 8-4 record, got a shutout from goalkeeper Jose Cabrera.
GIRLS LACROSSE
South Forsyth 14, Mountain View 13
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View lost a 14-13 heartbreaker in overtime Wednesday to visiting South Forsyth.
Maria Palomba led the Bears (11-4) with five goals and an assist, and Mina Muirhead scored three goals. Lily Clawson and Anna Ramsden had two goals each, while the defense was led by Emily Denaga’s two interceptions and two ground balls.
BOYS GOLF
Wesleyan 11th in Cambridge Cup
MILTON — Wesleyan finished 11th Wednesday in the Cambridge Cup at White Columns Country Club. Its team of six players was 11 over par in the best-ball format.
Alex Holcomb and Beau Jackson led the Wolves, just one stroke ahead of Andy Scott and Matt Free.
