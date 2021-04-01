BUFORD — Buford’s boys and girls tennis teams swept the Region 8-AAAAAA Tournament titles Thursday at Buford City Park.
The Wolves (12-4) defeated Lanier 3-0 in the boys finals, clinching two of the three points with wins in the doubles matches. Leyton Grothe and Nic Keller won at No. 1 doubles, and Brent Sherman and Grayson Gilbert won at No. 2 doubles.
James Troutt won at No. 2 singles to help the hosts earn a No. 1 seed for the state playoffs.
Buford (12-4) topped Dacula 3-0 in the girls championship match. The girls team also got a doubles sweep from Kennedy Deloach and Kylie McCammon at No. 1 and Taylor Ryczek and Sophie Brewer at No. 2.
Berkley Clark earned the Wolves’ singles point with a win at No. 3. The girls also take a No. 1 seed into the state playoffs.
BOYS TENNIS
North Gwinnett 3, Brookwood 2
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett edged Brookwood 3-2 in a matchup of two of Gwinnett’s top boys teams on Thursday.
The Bulldogs (13-1) swept the doubles points, while Brookwood (9-2) got singles wins from Kavin Shankar and Rishi Krishnamurthy.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Gwinnett 5, Brookwood 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett blanked Brookwood 5-0 in a non-region matchup on Thursday.
BASEBALL
Duluth 12, Walnut Grove 5
LOGANVILLE — Chris Morrissey pitched five innings and didn’t allow an earned run in Duluth’s 12-5 win at Walnut Grove on Thursday. He also had two hits at the plate.
Colin Jones also had two hits for the Wildcats (9-10).
Norcross 3, North Forsyth 2
CUMMING — Norcross squeaked by North Forsyth 3-2 in 10 innings on Thursday.
Christian Harmon had four hits for the Blue Devils, and Jack Stephenson and Chase Bastuk had two hits each. Nick Lanning pitched six innings for Norcross, and Cody Balsman pitched the final four innings to earn the win.
Buford sweeps Central
LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford celebrated Senior Day with a doubleheader sweep of Central Gwinnett in 8-AAAAAA.
The Wolves (23-0) won the opener 11-1 and won the nightcap 10-0.
Providence 11, Galloway 2
ATLANTA — Providence Christian broke open a tie game with nine runs in the top of the sixth inning Thursday in an 11-2 win at Galloway.
The Storm (5-13, 2-2) got a single from Luke Perry to open the sixth, and Jack Leo reached on an error two batters later. Riley Cook homered in the next at-bat that kick-started the huge inning.
Carson Tillotson was the winning pitcher after a five-inning, five-hit outing. He struck out seven and allowed two earned runs. He also was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs.
Cook finished 3-for-5 with his home run, a double and three RBIs, and Joe Shealy went 2-for-4 with a double, a run and a stolen base.
Wesleyan 10, Hebron 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Druw Jones homered on the first pitch of the bottom of the first inning, kick-starting Wesleyan’s 10-0 win over Wesleyan in five innings.
The Wolves scored four runs in the first inning, three in the second, two in the third and one in the fourth. The output was plenty for winning pitcher Jimmy Cox, who struck out five and allowed three hits in five scoreless innings.
In addition to Jones, Wesleyan (15-4, 4-0 in 5-A) got offensive contributions from Jalen Fulwood (1-for-1, two-run home run, three runs, two walks, two stolen bases), Cooper Blauser (2-for-2, two doubles, two RBIs, three runs), Luke Carroll (3-for-3, two RBIs) and Schley Gordy (1-for-3, double).
Hebron (14-5, 2-2) was led by Jackson Hackney, who was 2-for-2. Luke Starling and Gavin Latham had one hit each for the Lions.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 19, Mountain View 6
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mill Creek cruised to a 19-6 win at Mountain View on Thursday.
The Hawks (9-2, 3-0 area) were led in the attack by Parker Emmett (four goals, one assist), Max Calabrese (three goals, two assists), Nick Winter (three goals, two assists), Andrew Duffy (three goals, one assist), Ed Downey (two goals, three assists), Westin Baker (two goals, two assists), Nick Kava (one goal), Joe Morris (one goal), Preston Nichols (one assist) and Trevor Johnson (one assist).
The defense was led by Duffy (six groundballs, two forced turnovers), Emmett (five groundballs, two forced turnovers) and Christian Epling (five groundballs, one forced turnover).
Roswell 13, GAC 12
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s late rallies fell just short in a 13-12 loss to Roswell on Thursday.
GAC (7-7) fell behind 11-6, then stormed back to within 11-10. Roswell scored two more goals before the Spartans answered with two more. The hosts’ then missed a potential game-tying shot in the final seconds.
James Canipe led GAC with four goals, while Parker Quisling and Mason Duriez had three goals each. Joseph Rose and Aidan Bailey added a goal each, and Bailey went 17-for-27 on faceoffs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Buford 10, Centennial 8
ROSWELL — Courtney Martin had five goals and Jordyn Olivo scored four goals in Buford’s 10-8 win over Centennial on Thursday.
The Wolves are 9-2 overall and 1-2 in the area.
BOYS GOLF
Hebron tops Providence
DACULA — Hebron Christian shot 167 Thursday at Hamilton Mill Golf Club for a 57-stroke victory over Providence Christian.
Jackson Borden had the Lions’ low round with a 38.
