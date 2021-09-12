LAWRENCEVILLE — Buford’s softball team rolled to a 15-1 win over host Archer and a 14-0 victory over Hillgrove in Saturday’s Brookwood Invitational.
Adriana Martinez went 5-for-8 with two doubles, a home run, six RBIs and four runs, and Taylor Malvin was 4-for-6 with a triple, three RBIs, four runs and two stolen bases to lead the Wolves. Tavye Borders (3-for-6, bases-loaded triple, five RBIs, two runs) and Mackenzie Pickens (3-for-7, triple, home run, five RBIs, four runs) also had big days offensively.
Emma Grace Williams (5-0) was the winning pitcher against Archer in a four-inning outing, striking out seven and walking none. She scattered five hits and gave up one earned run.
Olivia Duncan (5-1) pitched five innings for the win vs. Hillgrove. She struck out two, walked none and scattered three hits. She also was 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs in that game.
Madison Pickens (3-for-3, triple, two doubles, two RBIs) and Emma Castorri (2-for-3, home run, RBI) also stood out against Hillgrove.
SOFTBALL
Brookwood splits
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood went 1-1 Saturday in its 27th annual Brookwood Invitational.
After a loss to North Forsyth, the Broncos defeated Harris County 11-0 behind big games from Ella Bahr (2-for-2, two doubles, four RBIs), Jessica Newsom (2-for-3, two-run home run), Thalia Martin (1-for-3, two RBIs), Lorelei Sullivan (3-for-3, double, RBI), Olivia Rogosinski (one hit, one RBI) and Ashley Mejia-Vega (one hit, one RBI).
Mejia-Vega also was the winning pitcher, going five innings with one strikeout.
Archer 4, Hillgrove 2
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer defeated Hillgrove 4-2 in the Brookwood Invitational o Saturday.
Annake Meadows pitched six innings for the win, scattering four hits. Mallory Clark went 3-for-3 with two RBIs to lead the Tigers' offense, while Naomi Meyer, K.K. Walls and Kylie Rhymer each had a hit.
VOLLEYBALL
GAC sweeps
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Walker 25-17, 25-22, then beat Milton 25-18, 25-22 on Saturday.
In the Walker win, Gracie Rose (11 kills), Naya Ohuabunwa (eight kills, four blocks), Janie Stinchcomb (six blocks, five kills), Autumn Clark (11 digs) and Maddie Burrough (26 assists) were GAC’s top performers.
Rose (eight kills), Stinchcomb (seven kills) and Burrough (25 assists) stood out in the win over Milton.
