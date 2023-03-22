BUFORD — Myles Carbis, Luke Clark and Jack Hall won in singles Tuesday as Buford completed 8-AAAAAAA boys tennis play with a 5-0 win over Mountain View.
The Wolves (11-7, 5-1) also got points from James Troutt and Brent Sherman at No. 1 doubles, and Eshaan Patel and Owen Sampers at No. 2 doubles.
BOYS TENNIS
Mill Creek 5, Dacula 0
DACULA — Mill Creek rolled to a 5-0 win over Dacula on Tuesday in 8-AAAAAAA.
David Izadi, Colby Hayes and Chris Jin swept the singles matches, while the doubles winners were Trey McCall and Matthew Karaulic at No. 1, and Ryan Liebrecht and Noah Cunningham at No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buford 5, Mountain View 0
BUFORD — Buford blanked Mountain View 5-0 Tuesday in its 8-AAAAAAA finale.
The Wolves (10-8, 5-1) got singles wins from Taylor Aycock, Berkley Clark and Hannah Davidson. Abigail Foretic and Anna Cate Smith won at No. 1 doubles, as did the No. 2 doubles pair of Ella Place and Delaney Richards.
Mill Creek 5, Dacula 0
DACULA — Kayla Bui, Maddie Yang and Emily Miller won in singles Tuesday as Mill Creek downed Dacula 5-0 in 8-AAAAAAA.
Dekota Taylor and Taytum McCall won at No. 1 doubles along with Clara Day and Alyssa Young at No. 2 doubles.
BOYS GOLF
Hebron tops Dawson
DAWSONVILLE — Hebron Christian shot 160 Tuesday at Chestatee Golf Club for a seven-shot win over Dawson County.
Jacob Fortner and Evan Rogers each shot 36 for the Lions.
GIRLS GOLF
Hebron falls to Dawson
DAWSONVILLE — Hebron Christian shot 177 Tuesday at Chestatee Golf Club, falling to Dawson County by 23 strokes.
Emilee Fleming and Kelly Dyson each shot 57 for the Lions.
