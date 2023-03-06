SUWANEE — Buford’s boys tennis team posted a 5-0 victory over Collins Hill in its Region 8-AAAAAAA opener on Monday.
The Wolves (7-4) got a singles sweep from James Troutt, Myles Carbis and Brent Sherman. Miller Trout and Eshaan Patel won at No. 1 doubles, as did the team of Luke Clark and Owen Sampers at No. 2 doubles.
BOYS TENNIS
Mill Creek 4, Peachtree Ridge 1
HOSCHTON — David Izadi, Chris Jin and Matthew Karaulic swept the singles matches Monday in a 4-1 victory over Peachtree Ridge.
The Hawks got a doubles point from Trey McCall and Colby Haynes at No. 1.
GAC 5, Centennial 0
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian blanked Centennial 5-0 in its 6-AAAAA opener on Monday.
Jason Kim, Martin Ticona and Harrison Kemp were the Spartans’ singles winners. The doubles winners were Nico Warner and Jack Gessner at No. 1 and Atlas Covey and Ayaan Valiani at No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buford 4, Collins Hill 1
SUWANEE — A doubles sweep helped Buford to a 4-1 win over Collins Hill in its 8-AAAAAAA opener.
The Wolves (6-5) got its doubles wins from Berkley Clark and Abigail Foretic at No. 1, and Anna Cate Smith and Ella Place at No. 2. Both of Buford’s singles wins were by forfeit, Taylor Aycock at No. 1 and Delaney Richards at No. 3.
Collins Hill earned a point at No. 2 singles from Dominique Goodman.
Mill Creek 4, Peachtree Ridge 1
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek defeated Peachtree Ridge 4-1 on Monday.
Dekota Miller and Brooklyn Colavito won at No. 1 doubles, and Clara Day and Taytum McCall won at No. 2 doubles for the Hawks. Mill Creek’s singles winners were Maddie Yang at No. 2 and Emily Miller at No. 3.
BOYS GOLF
Wesleyan tops Hebron
DUNWOODY — Wesleyan shot 148 on Tuesday for a 29-stroke victory over Hebron Christian at Dunwoody Country Club.
The Wolves had the low medalist, Andy Scott, who shot 1-under 35 and had three birdies. Three of his teammates also shot in the 30s — Alex Holcomb at 37, Ben Jackson at 38 and Beau Jackson at 38.
Evan Rogers led Hebron with a 39.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Forsyth Central 21, Parkview 14
CUMMING — Parkview fell 21-14 to Forsyth Central on Monday.
Megan Trammell and Kayanna Bowden each had four goals for the Panthers, and Sofie Garrett scored three. Austen Bennett, Emily Atkins and Brieanne Becker stood out in the Parkview defense.
