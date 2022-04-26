thumbnail_image_6487327.jpg
Special Photo

BUFORD — The Buford girls tennis team advanced to the Class AAAAAA quarterfinals with a 3-0 victory over Effingham County on Tuesday.

The Wolves (19-3) got a doubles sweep with wins from Kylie McCammon and Delaney Richards, and Marigrace Crossett and Abigail Foretic. Berkley Clark earned Buford’s singles point.

Taylor Aycock was up a set and winning the second set when play was halted, while Hannah Davidson had split sets.

Buford hosts Centennial in the Elite Eight on Thursday.

BOYS GOLF

Scott leads Wesleyan win

JOHNS CREEK — Andy Scott shot 2-under 34 Tuesday at St. Ives Country Club, leading Wesleyan to a 154-159 win over Blessed Trinity.

Teammate Alex Holcomb was close behind with an even-par 36.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.