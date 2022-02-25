ATLANTA — The Buford boys lacrosse team’s big second half keyed a 13-3 win at Marist on Friday.
Evan Leonardo had two goals and five assists for the Wolves (4-2), while Jackson Rhodes and Noah Steinbrecher had three goals each. Zack Salo and Nash Perry had two goals and an assist each, and Korbin Clack had a goal.
Dawson Andrew went 14 of 19 on faceoffs, and the defense — led by Davis Peek, Jameson Hynds, Carson Perry, Ben Martin and Jordan Castro — allowed only five shots on goal.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 16, Peachtree Ridge 5
SUWANEE — Sophia Nunez and Anna Ramsden scoed four goals each in Mountain View’s 16-5 win over Peachtree Ridge on Friday.
Mallory Myers scored three goals in the win, and Lindsey Bowbliss had a goal and an assist. Raven Carter, Alex Herman, Phoenix Nguyen and Caylor Christman had a goal each.
Valeria Riveras led the Mountain View (2-4) defense, and goalie Pilar Pendleton made six saves.
Brookwood 17, Greenbrier 2
EVANS — Triniti Cassidy scored six goals Friday as Brookwood coasted to a 17-2 win over Greenbrier.
Alexis Scoggins (four goals), Leah Brown (two goals), Dami Kasumu (two goals), Ella Fornek (two goals) and Zoe Calendine (one goal) also contributed offensively. New goalie Jaxynn Cogswell made two saves.
BASEBALL
Discovery 10, South Gwinnett 3
SNELLVILLE — Sam Hamilton earned his first varsity win as Discovery’s head coach Friday as his Titans defeated South Gwinnett 10-3.
Chris Palacio pitched five innings for the win, and Tomas Franklin pitched the final two innings.
Collins Hill 10, Islands 1
EMERSON — Collins Hill evened its record at 2-2 with a 10-1 win over Islands on Friday.
Colin Livingston had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, and Aaron Bennett had a hit and three RBIs.
Xander Olivares pitched four innings for the win, striking out six and allowing two hits.
