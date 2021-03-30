BUFORD — Buford’s boys lacrosse team handed Roswell its first area loss Tuesday in a 9-6 victory.
The Wolves (8-5, 3-1) got exceptional defense from Davis Peek, Korbin Clack, Carson Garrison, Jameson Hynds, Patrick Grey, Jaydan Johnson, Jordan Castro and Ben Martin. Dawson Andrew had a 14-for-18 day on faceoffs.
Mikey Canavan (two goals, two assists), Ashton Daniels (two goals, one assist), Zack Salo (two goals, one assist), Jackson Rhodes (two goals, one assist) and Korbin Clack (one goal) led the Buford offense.
BOYS LACROSSE
Mountain View 11, Brookwood 4
SNELLVILLE — Connor Barlan had six goals and three assists Tuesday as Mountain View defeated Brookwood 11-4.
He was backed up by Kyren Fields (two goals, one assist), Kyle Hennelly (one goal, one assist), Brennan Madonia (one assist), Payton Westcott (one goal, three assists) and Kalan Sadler (one goal).
Goalie Anderson Kesinger made 17 saves.
Mill Creek 15, Peachtree Ridge 2
SUWANEE — Mill Creek rolled to a 15-2 win over Peachtree Ridge on Tuesday.
The Hawks were led in the attack by Parker Emmett (four goals, one assist), Westin Baker (four goals), Ed Downey (three goals, one assist), Andrew Duffy (two goals, two assists), Andrew Mallard (one goal), Joe Morris (one goal), Nick Kava (two assists), Max Calabrese (one assist) and Jack Miller (one assist).
Goalie Brayden Williams made nine saves, and Lennon Connolly (four forced turnovers, four groundballs) led the defense.
Allatoona 6, GAC 4
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian played well defensively, allowing just one second-half goal, but came up short in a 6-4 loss to Allatoona on Tuesday.
Goalie Quad Williams made 10 saves, and Aidan Bailey was 10 of 14 on faceoffs and added an assist. GAC (7-6) got two goals from James Canipe and one each from Thomas Lowman and Connor Maxa. Joseph Rose also had an assist.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 17, Archer 4
LAWRENCEVILLE — Anna Ramsden had a big game with four goals, five draw controls and two ground balls Tuesday in Mountain View’s 17-4 win over Archer.
The Bears also got stellar play from Haley Butler (three goals), Lily Clawson (three goals, two assists), Maria Palomba (two goals, one assist) and Olivia Dickerson (two goals) on offense.
Goalie Laila Sampson made five saves, while the defense was led by Caylor Christman (one interception, one groundball) and Lindsey Bowbliss (one goal, two draw controls).
Johns Creek 10, Buford 7
BUFORD — Buford fell 10-7 to Johns Creek in a matchup of top teams Tuesday.
The Wolves fell behind early, tied the score 4-4 by halftime and quickly took a 7-4 lead in the second half before Johns Creek scored the game’s final six goals.
Buford (8-2) got two goals each from Kylee Kangas, Jordyn Olivo and Courtney Martin.
Wesleyan 23, Holy Innocents’ 11
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Goals from Emma Young and Annabelle Lawson, and stellar midfield play from Riley Keller and Eva Garabadian helped Wesleyan to a 23-11 win over Holy Innocents’ on Tuesday.
Gray Bradach and goalie Emma Nydam led the defensive effort.
BOYS TENNIS
Mill Creek 3, GAC 2
NORCROSS — Andre Izadi won at No. 1 singles and Colby Hayes won at No. 3 singles Tuesday in Mill Creek’s 3-2 win over Greater Atlanta Christian.
Jamey Terry and Travis Shields gave the Hawks a point at No. 1 doubles.
North Gwinnett 5, Northview 0
JOHNS CREEK — North Gwinnett defeated Northview 5-0 on Tuesday, improving to 12-1 on the season.
Buford 3, Winder-Barrow 0
BUFORD — Buford defeated Winder-Barrow 3-0 Tuesday in the 8-AAAAAA Tournament semifinals. Play was halted when three points were clinched.
The Wolves (12-0) got the three points in singles from Dean Kingsley, James Troutt and Matthew Maurer.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buford 3, Winder-Barrow 0
BUFORD — Buford defeated Winder-Barrow 3-0 Tuesday in the 8-AAAAAA Tournament semifinals. Play was halted when three points were clinched.
The Wolves (12-0) got two of their three points in doubles from Kennedy Deloach and Kylie McCammon at No. 1, and Taylor Ryczek and Sophie Brewer at No. 2. Berkley Clark picked up a win at No. 3 singles.
GAC 4, Mill Creek 1
NORCROSS — Ellie Viner, Ally Turnbough and Nyla Warner won in singles Tuesday as Greater Atlanta Christian celebrated Senior Day with a 4-1 win over Mill Creek.
The Spartans also got a No. 1 doubles win from Sara Daye and Belle Shirley.
BOYS GOLF
Parkview defeats Duluth
STONE MOUNTAIN — Parkview posted a score of 177 Tuesday at Smoke Rise Country Club for a 51-stroke win over Duluth.
Matthew Kim shot 40 and Adam Forrest shot 44 to lead the Panthers.
Archer tops Grayson
MONROE — Archer shot 182 in a nine-hole match Tuesday at Providence Club for a 26-stroke win over Grayson.
