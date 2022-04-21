BUFORD — Buford clinched the Area 1-AAAAAAA/AAAAAA championship in boys lacrosse with a 15-8 victory over Centennial on Thursday.
The Wolves (14-3), who finished area play unbeaten, got stellar play from Josh Williams and Dawson Andrew, who combined to win 81 percent of their faceoffs. Goalie Matthew Canavan had 15 saves behind strong defensive play from Davis Peek, Jameson Hynds, Carson Perry, Jordan Castro, Jaydan Franklin, Ben Martin and Khian Owen.
Buford was led offensively by Jackson Rhodes (five goals, one assist), Evan Leonardo (two goals, three assists), Korbin Clack (three goals, one assist, eight groundballs), Nash Perry (one goal, one assist), Zack Salo (one goal, one assist), Matthew Scruggs (one goal), Fritz Whalen (one goal) and Noah Steinbrecher (one goal).
BOYS LACROSSE
Dacula 5, Duluth 2
DACULA — Dacula picked up a 5-2 victory on Senior Night against Duluth on Thursday.
Seniors John Blair, Nick Daniel and Brandon Brashear, along with goalie Jackson Sims, played well. Charlie Beck had two goals, while John Blair, Gregory Crabb and Carter Sims contributed one goal each.
Peyton Sharmin, Alex Martelo and Kaden Bass stood out in the Dacula defense.
GIRLS LACROSSE
North Gwinnett 21, Parkview 13
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett celebrated Senior Night with a 21-13 victory over Parkview on Thursday.
Senior Jaime Salin scored three goals, Lauren Teav had five goals and Morgan Giesler had three goals. Erin Fischer, Abby Cooley, Landry Rabitsch and Sophiia Bunya had two goals each, while Emma McIntosh and Ella Matthews scored one apiece.
Wesleyan sweeps
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan defeated Fellowship Christian 18-13 and Southwest DeKalb 19-3 Thursday, finishing the regular season 14-3 and first in the region.
BOYS GOLF
Grayson’s Light wins area
ACWORTH — Grayson’s Ryan Light was the low medalist at the Area 3-AAAAAAA Golf Tournament at Cobblestone Golf Course on Thursday.
