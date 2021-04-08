BUFORD – Good work on the mound and at the plate from Jackson Gaspard and a big day throughout the batting order helped propel Buford's baseball team to an 8-1 win over Brookwood on Thursday at Gerald McQuaig Field.
Gaspard, a junior right-hander, was the winning pitcher and went 1-for-3 hitting to help the Wolves improve to a perfect 25-0 on the season.
And he had plenty of help, with Dylan Lesko going 3-for-4 with an RBI, Riley Stanford going 2-for-4 with four RBIs, inclulding a three-run home run, Treyton Rank finishing 2-for-3 and driving in two runs and Nate Smith posting a 2-for-3 day with an RBI.
Alec Colon led Brookwood (15-9) at the plate by going 2-for-2 with a walk, while Josh Sharpe was 2-for-3.
Jack Spyke went 2-for-4 and Jonathan Jaime finished 1-for-3 and drove in a run for the Broncos.
BASEBALL
Collins Hill 9, Dacula 1
DACULA – Jack Demos and Sam Horn each tallied three hits as Collins Hill scored a 9-1 win at Dacula on Thursday.
Two of Horn's hits went for extra bases, including a double and a homer, and the junior drove in three runs on the day.
The Eagles also got two hits and two RBIs from Aaron Bennett and Blake Overton threw five effective innings to help improve the team's overall record to 8-14.
Wesleyan 14, Mt. Vernon Presbyterian 1, 5 innings
SANDY SPRINGS – Wesleyan jumped on Mount Vernon Presbyterian early and often behind a big bat from James McCoy and a strong two-way effort from Jalen Fulwood in a 14-1 Region 5-A road win Thursday.
McCoy smacked a pair of three-run homers in five at bats and drove in seven runs in total on the day, while Fulwood allowed just one hit and struck out seven in three shutout innings to help lift the Wolves to 17-4 overall and 6-0 in region on the season.
Druw Jones also contributed to the offense by going 1-for-3 with two RBIs and Dominick Scalese threw the final two innings, allowing two hits and one run with two strikeouts, for Wesleyan, which scored two runs in the first inning, three more in the second, five in the third and four more in the fourth to break the game wide open.
Hebron Christian 22, Galloway 9
ATLANTA – Hebron Christian pounded out 20 hits on its way to a 22-9 victory over Galloway in a Region 5-A action Thursday at Galloway.
Nate Coker led the way by going 4-for-4 with three RBIs, while Zach Kwiatkowski was 3-for-5, including a grand slam, and drove in six runs on the day.
Jackson Hackney also added to the power display by going 3-for-5 with a pair of homers (giving him three in his last two days) and four RBIs, while Tyler Jay Sciavicco was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs, Jaiden Stowers went 3-for-5 and Gavin Latham was 2-for-4.
The Lions (18-5, 5-2) also got a hit each from Greg Troxell, Parker Marlatt and Luke Starling. Troxell also drove in a pair of runs.
Logan Jones was the winning pitcher.
Grayson 9, Etowah 7
LOGANVILLE – Clutch pitching from Tyler Gray and Jayson Barber and an offense led by Jimmy Lipsey helped Grayson hold off Etowah 9-7 Thursday at Grayson.
Gray scattered four hits and two runs with two strikeouts over five innings to pick up the win, while Barber recorded the save by inducing a game-ending pop up with the tying runs in scoring position in the bottom of the seventh.
Lipsey finished the game two hits and two RBIs, while Blane Holliday also had two hits and drove in a run.
Justin Bogard and Anthony Palanco each had a hit and drove in a pair of runs for the Rams (20-3).
Lassiter 15, Mountain View 13, 9 innings
LAWRENCEVILLE – Landen Fernandez blasted two homers and drove in three runs, but it wasn't enough as visiting Lassiter outlasted Mountain View 15-13 in extra innings Thursday at the Top of the Mountain.
Max Gault had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run, while Tyshon Patty added two this and two RBIs and Kenny Mallory chippped in two hits for the Bears (10-15).
Wyatt Fooks and Nick Hong added a double each, but Mountain View couldn't hold off Lassiter (16-5), which rallied from a 13-6 deficit with seven runs in the top of the seventh to force extra innings.
GIRLS SOCCER
Wesleyan 6, Galloway 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS – Senior Lilly Tapp posted a hat trick as No. 8 state-ranked Wesleyan bounced back from a Region 5-A loss two nights earlier with a resounding 6-0 win over Galloway on Thursday at Henderson Stadium.
Lindsey Suits, Kaitlyn Bobo and Lainey Jerding each added a goal, while Ashley Binney and Cady Tripplett doled out two assists apiece, as the Wolves moved to 10-4-1 overall and 1-3 in region play.
BOYS LACROSSE
Wesleyan 7, Holy Innocents' 3
PEACHTREE CORNERS – Chandler Copenhaver led a smothering defensive effort as Wesleyan downed Holy Innocents' 7-3 Thursday at the Hoyt Family Athletic Complex-Lacrosse Stadium.
Copenhaver made 15 saves, while Matt Blanton recorded seven groundballs and two takeaways and added a goal to help the Wolves improve to 9-3 on the season.
Lawson Jones scored twice to lead the Wesleyan offense.
GIRLS GOLF
Westminster 133, Wesleyan 142
AUSTELL – Jada Richardson shot a team-best, nine-hole round of 41, but it was enough for Wesleyan, which fell to Westminster by nine strokes Thursday at Dogwood Golf Club.
The Wolves also counted rounds of 48 from Connor Carroll and 53 from Sophie Anderson.
