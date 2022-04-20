SNELLVILLE — Brookwood's girls lacrosse team won the Battle of Five Forks over rival Parkview 19-9 on Wednesday.
Alexis Scoggins and Triniti Cassidy led the Broncos with five goals each, Ella Fornek had three goals and two assists, Leah Brown had three goals and Zoe Calendine scored twice. Madison Catoggio had a goal and an assist.
Abi Weed, Ashley Stidham, Sarai Hernandez, Neema D. Thorpe, Taylor Jones and goalie Aja Thomas (nine saves) played well in the Brookwood defense.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 16, Oconee County 1
WATKINSVILLE — Mina Muirhead scored seven goals and Lindsey Bowbliss scored four Wednesday in Mountain View’s 16-1 win at Oconee County.
The Bears (10-6) also got two goals from Anna Ramsden and two goals and two assists from Phoenix Nguyen. Mallory Myers, Alicia Fontenot and Tyler Scott had one goal each, and Kathryn Hennelly had two assists.
Collins Hill 5, Lanier 4
SUWANEE — Collins Hill edged Lanier 5-4 on Wednesday.
Camilla Cruzado, Morgan Hale, Lawna Henry, Delanie Hunt and Allie Ehrlich had a goal each for the Eagles, and goalkeeper Cassidy Robinson made eight saves.
BOYS TENNIS
Wesleyan 4, Walker 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Nick Follett and Connor Hewitson won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively, as Wesleyan topped Walker 4-0 Wednesday in the first round of the A Private state tournament.
The Wolves also swept the doubles points with Jay Arora and John Perrins at No. 1 and Matthew Godfrey and Aidan Abraham at No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Wesleyan 4, Walker 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan opened the A Private state tournament with a 4-0 win over Walker on Wednesday.
The Wolves got a doubles sweep from Katherine Scott and Tinsley Bertram at No. 1, and Olivia Noel and Caroline Scott at No. 2. Sophie Gibbs (No. 1) and Lauren Tucker (No. 2) earned singles victories.
