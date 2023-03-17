SNELLVILLE — Brookwood blanked Duluth 5-0 in boys tennis on Thursday.
Rishi Krishnamurthy, Jayden Dayal and Hans Daniel won the Broncos’ singles matches, while the doubles sweep came from Kapil Shankar and Raymond Liu at No. 1 and Drew Phelan and Dillon Grose at No. 2.
BOYS TENNIS
Mill Creek 5, Collins Hill 0
SUWANEE — Mill Creek defeated Collins Hill 5-0 in 8-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
David Izadi, Colby Hayes and Chris Jin earned the singles wins for the Hawks. Trey McCall and Matthew Karaulic won at No. 1 doubles, and Ryan Liebrecht and Noah Cunningham won at No. 2 doubles.
Buford 3, Dacula 2
DACULA — Buford claimed both doubles points to pull out a 3-2 win over Dacula in 8-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
Miller Troutt and Eshaan Patel won at No. 1 doubles, as did Luke Clark and Owen Sampers at No. 2 doubles. James Troutt gave Buford (10-6, 3-1) its other point at No. 1 singles.
Dacula’s singles winners were Jacob Jenkins at No. 2 and David Yount at No. 3.
Hebron 4, Stephens 1
DACULA — Caleb Olariu, Nicholas Hancock and Porter Josephson swept the singles matches Thursday in Hebron Christian’s 4-1 win over Stephens County.
Chris Spengler and Jonah Hughes won in doubles for the Lions.
GIRLS TENNIS
Brookwood 4, Duluth 1
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood topped Duluth 4-1 Thursday.
The Broncos swept the doubles points with Matea Andelic and Kate Phelan winning at No. 1 and Addie Keller and Sandra Dzafo winning at No. 2. Jaala Screws and Hannah Daniel were Brookwood’s singles winners.
Mill Creek 4, Collins Hill 1
SUWANEE — Mill Creek picked up an 8-AAAAAAA victory at Collins Hill on Thursday, riding a doubles sweep to a 4-1 win.
Dekota Miller and Brooklyn Colavito won at No. 1 doubles, and Clara Day and Alyssa Young won at No. 2 doubles. Maddie Yang (No. 2 singles) and Emily Miller (No. 3 singles) also claimed victories.
Buford 5, Dacula 0
DACULA — Taylor Aycock, Berkley Clark and Hannah Davidson won in singles Thursday as Buford cruised to a 5-0 win over Dacula in 8-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
Ella Place and Delaney Richards won at No. 1 doubles, and Anna Cate Smith and Millie Patel won at No. 2 doubles. Buford is 9-7 overall and 3-1 in the region.
Hebron 4, Stephens 1
DACULA — Hebron Christian swept the doubles point Thursday in a 4-1 win over Stephens County.
Hoake Mazzawi and Samantha Whittington won at No. 1 doubles, as did Isabella Annett and Danesia Zan at No. 2 doubles. The Lions’ singles winners were Ameerah Mesidor and Reagan Eve.
GIRLS GOLF
Watson leads Mill Creek win
MONROE — Olivia Watson shot 43 Thursday at Providence Club, leading Mill Creek to a win over Winder-Barrow.
