SNELLVILLE — Mack Trentini scored six goals and Mason Saunders had three goals and three assists Thursday in Brookwood’s 16-3 victory over Archer in boys lacrosse.

The Broncos (3-5, 2-1 area) also got two goals each from Landon Lofters and Chase Whigham, one goal and one assist from Jackson Hamilton and one goal each from Maliue Echols and Ashton Christiani.

