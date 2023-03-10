SNELLVILLE — Mack Trentini scored six goals and Mason Saunders had three goals and three assists Thursday in Brookwood’s 16-3 victory over Archer in boys lacrosse.
The Broncos (3-5, 2-1 area) also got two goals each from Landon Lofters and Chase Whigham, one goal and one assist from Jackson Hamilton and one goal each from Maliue Echols and Ashton Christiani.
BOYS LACROSSE
Peachtree Ridge 11, Mountain View 7
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge handed Mountain View its first loss of the season Thursday, pulling out an 11-7 victory.
Mountain View was led by Connor Barlan, who had five goals and reached the 100-goal mark for his career. Teammates Brad Muehlberger (one goal), Michael Bowbliss (one goal) and Payton Westcott (one assist) also contributed for the Bears.
Hayden Ausherman played well and scored two goals for the Wolves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Brookwood 21, Archer 2
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood celebrated Teacher Appreciation Night with a 21-2 win over Archer on Thursday.
Triniti Cassidy led the way with nine goals (100 percent shot rate), two assists and three groundballs, and reached the 280-goal mark for her career.
Leah Brown had a big game with five goals, two assists and one groundball, as did Alexis Scoggins with four goals, one groundball and a season-high 16 draw controls. Izzie Rhodes followed with three goals and two groundballs.
Brookwood, which had just one turnover, got stellar defense from Ashley Stidham, Neema Desamu-Thorpe, Janiyah Hanna, Damilola Kasamu, Taylor Jones, Zoe Calendine (one assist), London St. Exum and Lily Settles. Goalie Jaxynn Cogswell made three saves for the Broncos, who held Archer scoreless in the second half.
Collins Hill 9, Duluth 4
SUWANEE — Collins Hill remained unbeaten with a 9-4 victory over Duluth on Thursday.
The Eagles are 7-0 overall and 3-0 in area play.
BOYS GOLF
Hebron beats Hart
HARTWELL — Hebron Christian shot 161 Thursday and defeated host Hart County by eight strokes at Cateechee Golf Club.
Evan Rogers led the Lions with a 37.
GIRLS GOLF
Grayson tops Collins Hill
LAWRENCEVILLE — Whitley Carraway was the low medalist for Grayson in a victory over Collins Hill on Thursday at Collins Hill Golf Club.
