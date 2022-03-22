SNELLVILLE — Leah Brown tied the score with five seconds remaining, and Ella Fornek scored the game-winning goal in overtime Monday as Brookwood's girls lacrosse team pulled out a 13-12 victory over 10th-ranked North Forsyth.
The Broncos, who snapped North Forsyth’s five-game winning streak, trailed most of the night before a late charge at the end of regulation.
Fornek finished with a team-high five goals, and teammate Triniti Cassidy scored four. Alexis Scoggins had three goals and one assist.
Sarai Hernandez, Abi Weed, Neema Desamu-Thorpe, Ashley Stidham and Taylor Jones led a stout Brookwood defense, while goalie Aja Thomas made nine big saves.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mountain View 13, Collins Hill 1
SUWANEE — Mountain View defeated Collins Hill 13-1 on Monday.
Mina Muirhead (three goals, four assists) and Anna Ramsden (three goals) led the Bears, who improve to 6-5 on the season. Raven Carter, Mallory Myers, Phoenix Nguyen, Sophia Nunez, Lindsey Bowbliss and Kathryn Hennelley also scored for Mountain View.
Collins Hill goalie Cassidy Robinson made 19 saves.
Lanier 16, Norcross 0
SUGAR HILL — Lanier rolled to a 16-0 victory over Norcross on Monday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Lanier 8, Norcross 7
SUGAR HILL — Lanier pulled out an 8-7 win over Norcross in overtime on Monday.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mountain View 3, Tucker 1
CLARKSTON — Mountain View gave up an early second-half goal, but rebounded for a 3-1 win over Tucker at Hallford Stadium on Monday.
Rachel Lifland scored two goals in the win, and Arden Oelstrom scored on a penalty kick. Angie Garcia and Eva Lea Hoffman added assists.
Parkview 10, South Gwinnett 1
LILBURN — Kathleen Ngulefac scored five goals Monday in a 10-1 win over South Gwinnett in 4-AAAAAAA.
BOYS TENNIS
Dacula 3, Winder-Barrow 2
DACULA — A doubles sweep helped Dacula to a 3-2 win over Winder-Barrow in 8-AAAAAA on Monday.
Lougen Mobley and Vincent Nguyen won at No. 1 doubles, while David Yount and Jason Kirkland earned the No. 2 doubles point. Dacula (5-6, 3-2) got its lone singles point from Mims Mobley in the No. 3 spot.
Hebron 3, Providence 2
DACULA — Caleb Olariu and Porter Josephson won the top two singles lines Monday in Hebron Christian’s 3-2 win over Providence Christian.
The Lions’ other point came at No. 2 doubles from Ryan Stokes and Ty Warbington.
Providence got a win from Kenneth Rice at No. 3 singles and another point from its No. 1 doubles team of David Bartkowiak and Andrew Cuttino.
GIRLS TENNIS
Dacula 3, Winder-Barrow 2
DACULA — Ella Xiong and Ashley Johnson won the top two singles lines Monday as Dacula squeaked past Winder-Barrow 3-2 in 8-AAAAAA.
Amaya Bradford and Chisom Ogbonna earned a point at No. 2 doubles for the Falcons (6-5, 4-1).
Hebron 5, Providence 0
DACULA — Hebron Christian defeated Providence Christian 4-1 on Monday.
Jordan Lanham and Mary Rene Quarles won in singles, as did Hoake Mazzawi at No. 1 doubles and Ansley Higdon and Ameerah Mesidor at No. 2 doubles.
Providence’s point came from Sydney Hrehor at No. 1 singles.
BOYS GOLF
Wesleyan fourth in tourney
LAGRANGE — Wesleyan shot 327 Monday at Highland Country Club, placing fourth in the Granger Shootout.
Beau Jackson (77) and Alex Holcomb (79) had the Wolves’ low rounds.
