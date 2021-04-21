LILBURN — Brookwood’s girls lacrosse team won Wednesday’s Battle of Five Forks-Trickum 12-6 over Parkview.
The Broncos were led offensively by Triniti Cassidy (five goals), Leah Brown (two goals), Alexis Scoggins (two goals), Ella Fornek (two goals) and Madison Catoggio (one goal, one assist).
Neema Desamu-Thorpe, Hana Tesfa, Abi Weed and Ashley Stidham played well for a Brookwood defense that shut down Parkview for 28 straight minutes. Goalie Aja Thomas had five saves in the win.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 17, Peachtree Ridge 1
SUWANEE — Mill Creek defeated Peachtree Ridge 17-1 on Wednesday, improving to 10-3 on the season.
Wesleyan 17, SW DeKalb 3
DECATUR — Wesleyan defeated Southwest DeKalb 17-3 in an area game on Wednesday.
Alexandra Murphy scored twice to lead the offense and Gracie Brown led the defense at goalie.
BOYS LACROSSE
Parkview 15, Brookwood 1
LILBURN — Parkview won the Battle of Five Forks-Trickum 15-1 over Brookwood on Wednesday.
Phillip Marshall led the Panthers with four goals and three groundballs, and Jack Bunson scored three goals. Goalie Sam Lindsey made six saves in the win.
Parkview’s additional goals were scored by Ryan Craig, Nate Burt and Andrew Marshall.
BOYS TENNIS
Brookwood 3, North Cobb 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood’s boys tennis team advanced to the Class AAAAAAA quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over North Cobb on Wednesday.
The Broncos (13-2) will host the winner of Mill Creek and Lambert in the Elite Eight.
Tawfeeq Mohamed and Kavin Shankar won singles matches against North Cobb, while the team of Josh Pingel and Caden Martin earned a point with a doubles victory.
Cambridge 3, Buford 1
BUFORD — Cambridge eliminated Buford from the AAAAAA playoffs with a 3-1 win in the second round on Wednesday.
James Troutt gave the Wolves (13-5) their point at No. 2 singles.
GIRLS TENNIS
West Forsyth 3, North Gwinnett 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett was eliminated 3-0 by West Forsyth in the Class AAAAAAA second round on Wednesday.
BOYS GOLF
Wesleyan second in tourney
TUCKER — Wesleyan shot 323 Wednesday to finish second in the Holy Innocents’ Invite at Heritage Golf Club.
The Wolves were led by Alex Holcomb’s 79. Brogan MacInnis and Beau Jackson each shot 81.
