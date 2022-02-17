SNELLVILLE — Tamia Smokes scored the game’s only goal as Brookwood, ranked fourth in Class AAAAAAA, edged No. 7 Mill Creek 1-0 in girls soccer on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Mill Creek 1, Brookwood 0
SNELLVILLE — After going down a man in the first half, Mill Creek pulled out a 1-0 win over Brookwood on Wednesday.
Jesse Lee had the game-winning goal with an assist from Lohan Heyns.
BOYS LACROSSE
Peachtree Ridge 12, Mount Pisgah 11
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge edged Mount Pisgah 12-11 in overtime on Wednesday.
Goalie J.D. Cook made 15 saves, including three critical stops in OT. Buzzy Pressly had three goals and Dylan Paige had three goals and three assists.
North Oconee 13, Brookwood 3
BOGART — Brookwood fell 13-3 to North Oconee on Wednesday, dropping to 2-2 on the season.
The Broncos got goals from Mack Trentini, Joshua Castillo and Erik Fornek. Fornek and Tyler Sturkey added an assist each.
Buford 16, Woodward 8
COLLEGE PARK — Buford defeated Woodward Academy 16-8 on Wednesday.
Evan Leonardo had five goals and an assist to lead the Wolves (2-1), while Jackson Rhodes (three goals, one assists), Nash Perry (three goals, one assist), Zack Salo (one goal, two assists), Korbin Clack (two goals) and Noah Steinbrecher (one goal) also contributed offensively.
Dawson Andrew was 80 percent on faceoffs, had 12 groundballs and added an assist.
Westminster 11, GAC 5
NORCROSS — Goalie Quad Williams was stellar again with 14 saves, but Greater Atlanta Christian lost 11-5 to Westminster on Wednesday.
Harrison Voelzke led GAC with two gaols, and Will Gary, James Canipe and Jack Carlin added a goal each.
Wesleyan 10, King’s Ridge 7
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan took a 10-7 win over King’s Ridge on Wednesday, improving to 3-0 on the season.
Matt Blanton stood out defensively, limiting King’s Ridge’s top offensive threat to one goal and racking up the groundballs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 11, Johns Creek 8
HOSCHTON — Mill Creek posted an 11-8 win over Johns Creek on Wednesday.
Lauren Dobbs had three goals, and Aislinn Pendergast and Lexi Tinker had two goals each for the Hawks. Kathryn Wilson, Alyssa Lewis, Morgan Vasseur and Anne Friese added a goal apiece. Goalie Amelia King made eight saves.
BOYS TENNIS
Buford 4, Mill Creek 1
DACULA — A singles sweep helped Buford to a 4-1 win over Mill Creek on Wednesday.
Dean Kingsley, James Troutt and Leyton Grothe swept the singles points, and the Wolves also got a win from Nic Keller and Grayson Gilbert at No. 2 doubles.
Brendan Branndock and Chris Jin had Mill Creek’s win at No. 1 doubles.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buford 3, Mill Creek 2
DACULA — Taylor Aycock and Berkley Clark won the top two singles lines Wednesday in Buford’s 3-2 win over Mill Creek.
The Wolves’ third point came at No. 1 doubles, where Kylie McCammon and Marigrace Crossett posted a win.
Mill Creek got wins from Brooklyn Colavito at No. 3 singles, and Emily Miller and Clara Day at No. 2 doubles.
