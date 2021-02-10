SUWANEE — Brookwood defeated the No. 1-ranked North Gwinnett girls soccer team on penalty kicks Tuesday night.
The 2-1 setback was the Bulldogs’ first loss since April 9, 2019 to Lambert. They won the final eight games of the 2019 season on the way to the state championship, and finished the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2020 season with a 6-0 record.
Brookwood got its regulation goal from Allie Wardle, then Stella Allen, Ayo Oke and Sydney Farr made their kicks during the PK round.
GIRLS SOCCER
Peachtree Ridge 3, Lanier 0
SUWANEE — Bella Rich scored two goals Friday in Peachtree Ridge’s 3-0 win over Lanier on Tuesday.
Layla Sirdah also had a goal off an assist from Dani Henriquez.
Berkmar 3, Cross Keys 0
LILBURN — Jessica Fuentes had two goals Tuesday in Berkmar’s 3-0 win over Cross Keys.
The Patriots’ other goal was scored by Angelica Nava. Goalkeeper Nancy Sierra posted the shutout, and got good defensive play from teammates Mia Banos and Jazlyn Reyes.
Archer 4, Apalachee 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Three goals from Aniyah Collier powered Archer to a 4-0 victory over Apalachee on Tuesday.
The Tigers (2-1) also got a goal from Ansley Ramon.
Collins Hill 11, Discovery 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Collins Hill defeated Discovery 11-1 on Tuesday.
The Eagles led 4-1 at halftime before pulling away.
Buford 8, Cherokee Bluff 0
FLOWERY BRANCH — Emma Danley scored three goals Tuesday in Buford’s 8-0 win at Cherokee Bluff.
Abbi Kilman had two goals, while the Wolves (2-0-1) also got a goal each from Alli Treadwell, Victoria Bahr and Kaitlyn White. Goalkeeper Alina Pope recorded the shutout.
GAC 7, Pace 0
NORCROSS — Micah Bryant had two goals and an assist Tuesday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 7-0 win over Pace Academy.
Elle Fair and Isa Moreno had a goal and an assist each, while Motoko Shimoji, Taylor Gulley and Julia Davidson also had goals. Leah Timberlake added an assist.
Wesleyan 9, Tucker 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan coasted to a 9-0 win over Tucker on Tuesday behind four goals and an assist from Kaitlyn Bobo.
Lilly Tapp (two goals), Ashley Binney (one goal, two assists), Lindsey Suits (one goal) and Cady Triplett (one goal) also played well in the win.
Shiloh 7, Providence 0
LILBURN — Shiloh rolled to a 7-0 win at Providence Christian on Tuesday.
The Generals led 2-0 at the half before pulling away. It was the season opener for both teams.
BOYS SOCCER
Brookwood 1, North Gwinnett 0 (PKs)
SUWANEE — Brookwood and North Gwinnett battled to a scoreless draw through regulation and overtime Tuesday night before the Broncos won the boys soccer game on penalty kicks.
Brookwood (1-1-1) won 9-8 in the penalty kick round.
Discovery 4, Collins Hill 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery pulled away from Collins Hill in the second half for a 4-1 victory on Tuesday.
Justin Acosta, Jason Salmeron, Anderson Mercado and James Rojo scored for the Titans.
Peachtree Ridge 3, Lanier 2
SUWANEE — Peachtree Ridge got two goals from Dennis Lee in Tuesday night’s 3-2 win over Lanier.
The Lions also got a goal from Rio Onwemere and an assist from Brody Schroeder.
Mill Creek 3, Dacula 1
HOSCHTON — Rosemond Lekeaka scored twice Tuesday in Mill Creek’s 3-1 win over Dacula.
Santiago Aguirre also scored for the Hawks.
Archer 2, Apalachee 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer improved to 3-0 — all three wins have come by shutout — with a 2-0 victory over Apalachee on Tuesday.
Rogellio Domench had the shutout at goalkeeper, and Barzee Blama scored both goals. Caleb Collins and Javi Juarez had assists.
Norcross 2, Centennial 2
NORCROSS — Norcross and Centennial played to a 2-2 tie Tuesday night.
The first Norcross (0-1-1) goal was scored by Alex Chimbanda on an assist from Malik Salawu. Its second goal came when Chimbanda’s cross deflected off a defender for an own goal.
South Gwinnett 1, Southeast Whitfield 1
SNELLVILLE — South Gwinnett battled Southeast Whitfield to a 1-1 draw Tuesday night.
Kadeem Agard had the Comets’ goal with an assist from Caleb Rolan.
Buford 4, Cherokee Bluff 2
FLOWERY BRANCH — Buford defeated Cherokee Bluff 4-2 on Tuesday behind two goals from Josh Mott.
Masdon Mandall scored the Wolves’ first goal off an assist from Adrian Alvarez, and the second goal was a penalty kick from Edgar Ramirez. Mott scored the final two goals off assists from Irvin Padron and Lucas Stevenson.
Tucker 1, Wesleyan 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan fell 1-0 to Tucker on Tuesday.
BOYS LACROSSE
Buford 19, North Forsyth 4
BUFORD — Buford opened the season with a 19-4 win over North Forsyth on Tuesday.
The offense was led by Jackson Rhodes (four goals, two assists), Mikey Canavan (three goals, three assists), Nash Perry (three goals, two assists), Zack Salo (two goals, four assists), Ashton Daniels (two goals), Nick Crouse (two goals), Josh Voorhees (one goal), Matthew Scruggs (one goal), Evan Leonardo (one goal) and Ben Martin (one goal).
Canavan, Davis Peek, Carson Perry and Carter Garrison led the defense, while Korbin Clack, Jaydan Johnson and Jordan Castro played well on the win. Dawson Andrew had a good night on face-offs.
Wesleyan 19, SW DeKalb 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan rolled to a 19-0 victory over Southwest DeKalb on Tuesday.
BOYS TENNIS
North Gwinnett 5, Lassiter 0
MARIETTA — North Gwinnett swept the singles matches Tuesday in a 5-0 win over Lassiter.
Matthew Sloan, Richard Zhou and Yianni Pothoulakis took the singles points. Frank Zhou and Lucas Mruk won at No. 1 doubles, and Connor Priest and Hayden Baillie won at No. 2 doubles.
Mill Creek 3, Flowery Branch 2
FLOWERY BRANCH — Mill Creek squeaked past Flowery Branch 3-2 on Tuesday.
Andre Izadi won at No. 1 singles, while the Hawks swept the doubles points — Branden Song and Grant Zari at No. 1 and Jamey Terry and Colby Hayes at No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Gwinnett 3, Lassiter 2
MARIETTA — North Gwinnett’s doubles sweep was key Tuesday in a 3-2 victory over Lassiter.
Lucy Kim earned the Bulldogs’ lone singles point in the No. 3 spot. In doubles, Lauren Isaac and Ginny Anderson won at No. 1, and Cate Gemmell and Riley Priest won at No. 2.
Mill Creek 3, Flowery Branch 2
FLOWERY BRANCH — A doubles seep helped Mill Creek past Flowery Branch 3-2 on Tuesday.
Bailey Northcutt and Kat Kaveney won at No. 1 doubles, and Megan Dobbs and Dekota Taylor earned the No. 2 doubles point. Clara Day gave the Hawks a win at No. 3 singles.
