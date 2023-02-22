SNELLVILLE — Brookwood eked out a 3-2 win over Grayson in Wednesday’s Region 4-AAAAAAA girls tennis opener.
Jaala Screws and Saxon Williams won in singles for the Broncos, while a victory at No. 2 doubles by Nailah Moss and Zuri Jackson clinched the team win.
GIRLS TENNIS
Peachtree Ridge 4, Jackson County 1
SUWANEE — A doubles sweep helped Peachtree Ridge beat Jackson County 4-1 on Wednesday.
Halle Braxton and Jacqueline Baik earned a doubles win, as did the team of Kaylan Owen and Vanessa Wang. Amelia Cai and Trinity Porter won singles matches for the Lions.
Collins Hill 5, Berkmar 0
SUWANEE — Collins Hill blanked Berkmar 5-0 Wednesday.
Katherine Grados, Dom Goodman and Maria Bonciu earned the Eagles’ singles wins. The doubles points came from Monica Semali and Deborah Hwang, and Emily Nguyen and Meagan Le.
Buford 3, Loganville 2
BUFORD — A doubles sweep keyed Buford’s 3-2 win over Loganville on Wednesday.
Hannah Davidson picked up the Wolves’ lone singles point at the No. 2 line. The doubles winners were Abigail Foretic and Ella Place at No. 1, and Anna Cate Smith and Millie Patel at No. 2.
BOYS TENNIS
Brookwood 5, Grayson 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood coasted to a 5-0 win over Grayson in Wednesday’s 4-AAAAAAA opener.
Rishi Krishnamurthy, Jayden Dayal and Skylar Ewe won singles matches, while the Broncos’ doubles winners were Kapil Shanker and Raymond Liu, and Teo Asteghene and Garry Li.
Peachtree Ridge 5, Jackson County 0
SUWANEE — Alex So, Aidan Ji and Davis Wall won in singles Wednesday as Peachtree Ridge blanked Jackson County 5-0.
The Lions got doubles wins from Tom Kim and Brian Baik, and Nico Laryczower and A.J. Gonzalez.
Collins Hill 5, Berkmar 0
SUWANEE — Collins Hill defeated Berkmar 5-0 Wednesday behind singles wins from Justin Lee, Daniel Kim and Abdou Djermakoye.
The Eagles’ doubles winners were the teams of Owen Brady and John Kim, and Dylan Ton and Ambrose Bussey.
Buford 5, Loganville 0
BUFORD — Buford cruised to a 5-0 win over Loganville on Wednesday.
Myles Carbis, Brent Sherman and Eshaan Patel won in singles for the Wolves, as did the doubles teams of Miller Troutt and James Trout at No. 1 and Jack Hall and Luke Clark at No. 2.
GAC 4, Pace 1
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian stayed unbeaten with a 4-1 win over Pace Academy on Wednesday.
Jason Kim, Martin Ticona and Ayann Valiani gave the Spartans (5-0) a singles sweep, while the No. 2 doubles team of Jack Morrison and Yash Purohit also earned a point.
GIRLS SOCCER
Alexander 1, Wesleyan 0
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan, ranked 10th in Class AAA, fell 1-0 to Alexander, No. 5 in AAAAAA, on Wednesday.
BOYS SOCCER
Wesleyan 3, Alexander 2
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan edged Alexander 3-2 on Wednesday.
