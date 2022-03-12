SNELLVILLE — Brookwood’s girls lacrosse team defeated visiting Northview 12-6 on Friday.
Ella Fornek and Triniti Cassidy had three goals each in the win, while Alexis Scoggins (two goals, one assist, seven draw controls), Madison Catoggio (two goals, one assist), Leah Brown (one goal, one assist) and Izzie Rhodes (one goal) also contributed on offense.
Abi Weed, Sarai Hernandez, Ashley Stidham, Neema Thorpe and Taylor Jones played well in the Broncos’ defense, which gave up only two goals in the second half. Goalie Aja Thomas returned from injury and made eight saves, in addition to picking up an assist.
BOYS TENNIS
Buford advances to finals
LAGRANGE — Buford defeated Starr’s Mill 5-0 and Dunwoody 5-0 Friday, advancing to the finals of the Granger Invitational.
The Wolves (11-2) will face North Gwinnett for the Division I title on Saturday.
Dean Kingsley, James Troutt and Leyton Grothe went 2-0 in singles, and the team of Brent Sherman and Miller Troutt went 2-0 at No. 1 doubles. Grayson Gilbert and Nic Keller won at No. 2 doubles against Starr’s Mill, while Luke Clark and Matthew Maurer won at No. 2 doubles against Dunwoody.
GIRLS TENNIS
Buford reaches finals
LAGRANGE — Buford went 2-0 Friday — with wins over Lakeside-DeKalb (4-1) and North Hall (5-0) — to reach the finals of the Granger Invitational.
The Wolves (10-3) will face Coffee County for the Division II title on Saturday.
Berkley Clark and Hannah Davidson won in singles against Lakeside, while Buford got a doubles sweep from Kylie McCammon and Delaney Richards at No. 1 and Marigrace Crossett and Abigail Foretic at No. 2.
In the North Hall match, Taylor Aycock, Clark and Davidson swept the singles points. The McCammon-Richards and Crossett-Foretic doubles teams added their second wins of the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.