Triniti Cassidy

NORCROSS — Brookwood’s girls lacrosse team defeated Greater Atlanta Christian 19-6 Monday night behind big games from Triniti Cassidy and Leah Brown.

Cassidy had six goals and Brown had five goals and an assist. Alexis Scoggins had three goals and an assist in the win, and Ella Fornek had two goals and four assists.

The Broncos (2-0) also got offensive contributions from Zoe Calendine (one goal), Madison Catoggio (one goal, two assists) and Damilola Kasumu (one goal).

Brookwood goalie Aja Thomas made six saves.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Wesleyan 22, Druid Hills 0

PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan opened the season with a 22-0 win over Druid Hills on Monday.

BOYS LACROSSE

St. Pius 14, Collins Hill 7

ATLANTA — Collins Hill fell 14-7 at St. Pius on Monday.

Collins Hill was led by Josh Goode (six goals, one assist, seven groundballs), Justin Martin (seven groundballs), John Tillman (12 saves at goalie) and Wyatt Dasher (one goal, two assists).

GIRLS SOCCER

Buford 4, Habersham Central 1

MOUNT AIRY — No. 2-ranked Buford defeated Habersham Central 4-1 Monday in its Region 8-AAAAAA opener.

The Wolves (4-0) got two goals from Carley Borgelt and one goal each from Victoria Bahr and Shea Owings. Kaitlyn White had two assists in the win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Providence 28, Victory Baptist 27

LOGANVILLE — Maymie deMayo had 17 points Monday in Providence Christian’s 28-27 win over Victory Baptist on Monday.

Grace Thomas added four points and 10 rebounds.

