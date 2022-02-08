urgent PREP ROUNDUP: Brookwood defeats Greater Atlanta Christian in girls lacrosse From Staff Reports Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Triniti Cassidy Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORCROSS — Brookwood’s girls lacrosse team defeated Greater Atlanta Christian 19-6 Monday night behind big games from Triniti Cassidy and Leah Brown.Cassidy had six goals and Brown had five goals and an assist. Alexis Scoggins had three goals and an assist in the win, and Ella Fornek had two goals and four assists.The Broncos (2-0) also got offensive contributions from Zoe Calendine (one goal), Madison Catoggio (one goal, two assists) and Damilola Kasumu (one goal). Brookwood goalie Aja Thomas made six saves.GIRLS LACROSSEWesleyan 22, Druid Hills 0PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan opened the season with a 22-0 win over Druid Hills on Monday.BOYS LACROSSESt. Pius 14, Collins Hill 7ATLANTA — Collins Hill fell 14-7 at St. Pius on Monday. Collins Hill was led by Josh Goode (six goals, one assist, seven groundballs), Justin Martin (seven groundballs), John Tillman (12 saves at goalie) and Wyatt Dasher (one goal, two assists).GIRLS SOCCERBuford 4, Habersham Central 1MOUNT AIRY — No. 2-ranked Buford defeated Habersham Central 4-1 Monday in its Region 8-AAAAAA opener.The Wolves (4-0) got two goals from Carley Borgelt and one goal each from Victoria Bahr and Shea Owings. Kaitlyn White had two assists in the win.GIRLS BASKETBALLProvidence 28, Victory Baptist 27LOGANVILLE — Maymie deMayo had 17 points Monday in Providence Christian's 28-27 win over Victory Baptist on Monday.Grace Thomas added four points and 10 rebounds. 