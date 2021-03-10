SNELLVILLE — Brookwood’s baseball team rallied in the seventh and the ninth innings Wednesday for a 4-3 victory over Wesleyan.
Dylan Lonergan’s RBI single in the bottom of the seventh tied the score 1-1 to force extra innings. In the ninth, Jonathan Jaime had a game-tying, two-run single in the ninth to tie the score, then teammate Josh Sharp scored the winning run later in the inning on a wild pitch.
Jaime was 2-for-5, Lonergan was 1-for-1 and Sharp was 1-for-4 in the win. Jaime also was the winning pitcher with an inning of relief.
Carter Bailey pitched six scoreless innings for the Broncos (8-3), allowing three hits and striking out six. Holden LaCour pitched two scoreless, hitless innings with four strikeouts.
BASEBALL
Collins Hill 6, Archer 5
SUWANEE — Greg Gonzalez delivered a walk-off RBI single in the seventh inning Wednesday as Collins Hill rallied for a 6-5 win over Archer.
The Eagles (5-6) trailed 5-4 before scoring twice in the seventh inning.
Sam Horn had three hits and an RBI in the victory, while Ryan Lomas was the winning pitcher.
Winder-Barrow 7, Dacula 2
DACULA — Dacula lost 7-2 to visiting Winder-Barrow in 8-AAAAAA play on Wednesday.
Clay Holbrook, Kaleb Lewis, Dylan Noce, Daniel Poole and Jansen Adams had hits for the Falcons. Aiden Larson struck out three in relief.
BOYS LACROSSE
Brookwood 10, Lanier 9
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood edged Lanier 10-9 on Wednesday.
The Broncos (2-6, 2-0 area) were led offensively by Keegan Vigardt (two goals), Mack Trentini (two goals, one assist), Jacob Brown (two goals), Erik Fornek (one goal), Elijah Bryant (one goal, one assist), Chase Whigham (one goal), Mason Saunders (one goal) and M.J. McKay (one assist).
Mountain View 20, Meadowcreek 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View rolled to a 20-0 victory over Meadowcreek on Wednesday.
Connor Barlan (four goals, three assists), Kyle Hennelly (four goals, one assist), Brennan Madonia (two goals, two assists), Kyren Fields (two goals, one assist), Karon Smith (two goals), Payton Westcott (one goal, one assist), Brad Muehlberger (one goal, one assist) and Kaylan Sadler (one goal, one assist) had multiple points for the Bears.
Mountain View also got offensive support from Anderson Kesinger (one goal), Paul Des Pres (one goal), Ben McKinney (one goal) and Alec Brinkley (one assist).
Northview 15, Collins Hill 9
SUWANEE — Northview defeated Collins Hill 15-9 on Wednesday.
Josh Goode (five goals, one assist), Tanner Wilson (four goals, one assist) and Wyatt Dasher (one assist) led the Eagles’ offense, while goalie John Tillman made nine saves.
Buford 16, Pace Academy 8
BUFORD — Buford doubled up previously unbeaten Pace Academy for a 16-8 win on Wednesday.
The Wolves (4-4) were led offensively by Evan Leonardo (three goals, two assists), Jackson Rhodes (three goals, one assist), Ashton Daniels (two goals, three assists), Mikey Canavan (two goals, one assist), Zack Salo (two goals, one assist), Matthew Scruggs (two goals), Josh Voorhees (one goal, one assist) and Nash Perry (one goal, one assist).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Mill Creek 9, Lassiter 8
HOSCHTON — Katheryn Wilson scored with 1.8 seconds left Wednesday night, lifting Mill Creek girls lacrosse to a 9-8 win over Lassiter.
BOYS TENNIS
Brookwood 4, South Forsyth 1
SNELLVILLE — Tawfeeq Mohamed, Kavin Shankar and Rishi Krishnamurthy sweps the singles matches Wednesday as Brookwood defeated South Forsyth 4-1.
Usman Asif and Connor Crosby gave the Broncos (4-0) a point in doubles play.
North Gwinnett 5, GAC 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett blanked Greater Atlanta Christian 5-0 on Wednesday.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Gwinnett 4, GAC 1
NORCROSS — North Gwinnett swept the singles matches Wednesday in a 4-1 win over Greater Atlanta Christian.
The Bulldogs also won at No. 2 doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.