SNELLVILLE — Brookwood's baseball team defeated visiting Hillgrove 10-4 on Thursday.
Dylan Lonergan was the winning pitcher after two scoreless innings of relief. He struck out three and allowed one hit.
Carter Bailey started and pitched four innings with seven strikeouts. He allowed two hits and no earned runs. Timmy Todd also pitched a scoreless inning with a strikeout.
The Broncos (5-3) were led offensively by Josh Sharp (3-for-4, double, two runs), Jack Spyke (2-for-4, triple, three RBIs), Conley Davis (2-for-3, RBI), Jonathan Jaime (1-for-3, triple, RBI), Dylan Taylor (1-for-3, double, two RBIs) and Josh Sosa (2-for-3, double, RBI).
BASEBALL
Parkview 8, Union Grove 1
LILBURN — Parkview defeated visiting Union Grove 8-1 on Thursday.
Mill Creek 4, Flowery Branch 1
HOSCHTON — Hayden Stone pitched six innings for the win Thursday as Mill Creek defeated Flowery Branch 4-1.
Jaiden Chinnis and Griffin Spalding had multiple hits for the Hawks.
GAC 13, Tucker 5
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian defeated Tucker 13-5 on Thursday.
Graham Stogner was the winning pitcher, striking out three in three innings and allowing two hits and one earned run. The Spartans got multi-hit games from Collin Helms (2-for-3, RBI), Rhett Wells (2-for-2, triple, two RBIs) and Stogner (2-for-2, double, two RBIs).
BOYS SOCCER
Berkmar 3, Dunwoody 1
LILBURN — Berkmar took down Dunwoody 3-1 in 7-AAAAAAA play on Thursday.
Javier Reyes scored a goal for the Patriots (2-3 region), and Adrian Moreno had a penalty kick goal. Berkmar’s other goal was a Dunwoody own goal off a cross from Ismail Mohammed.
Discovery 3, Meadowcreek 1 (OT)
NORCROSS — Discovery pulled away in overtime Thursday for a 3-1 win over Meadowcreek in 7-AAAAAAA.
GIRLS SOCCER
Discovery 10, Meadowcreek 2
NORCROSS — Theanna Burnett had five goals and two assists Thursday in Discovery’s 10-2 win over Meadowcreek in 7-AAAAAAA.
Jayeli Ramos had three goals and an assist and Kimmy Altamirano had two goals for the Titans (3-3 in region), who also got two assists each from Jocelyn Ramos and Jessica Martinez, and one from Rubi Jaimes.
Archer 3, Duluth 0
DULUTH — Archer posted a 3-0 victory over Duluth in 7-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
Aniyah Collier had two goals and Aria Hazzard scored the Tigers’ other goal off an assist from Collier. Janya Gonzalez also had an assist.
Archer is 6-3 overall and 4-2 in the region.
BOYS LACROSSE
North Forsyth 12, Brookwood 5
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood lost 12-5 to North Forsyth on Thursday.
The Broncos got two goals each from Jacob Brown and Erick Fornek, and one goal from Elijah Bryant.
South Forsyth 13, Buford 10
CUMMING — Buford fell 13-10 Thursday night at South Forsyth.
The Wolves were led by Mikey Canavan (three goals, one assist), Zach Salo (three goals, one assist), Ashton Daniels (two goals, one assist), Evan Leonardo (one goal, two assists) and Jackson Rhodes (two goals, one assist).
GIRLS LACROSSE
Buford 20, King’s Ridge 4
ALPHARETTA — Buford improved to 4-0 with a 20-4 win over King’s Ridge on Thursday.
The offense was led by Heather West (four goals, one assist), Kylee Kangas (three goals, four assists), Jordyn Olivo (three goals, three assists) and Courtney Martin (three goals, one assist).
BOYS TENNIS
North Gwinnett 4, Mill Creek 1
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett defeated Mill Creek 4-1 in 8-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
Mill Creek won at No. 1 singles, but the Bulldogs swept the other four spots.
Brookwood 5, South Gwinnett 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood blanked South Gwinnett 5-0 in a 4-AAAAAAA match on Thursday.
Usman Asif, Connor Crosby and Josh Pingel won in singles for the Broncos (2-0, 2-0 region). The doubles winners were Rishi Krishnamurthy and Kavin Shankar, and Ethan Kow and Sebastian Soler.
GAC 4, Sandy Creek 1
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian swept the doubles points in a 4-1 win over Sandy Creek on Thursday.
Liam Hosfeld and Jack Lail won at No. 1 doubles, while Nathan Chumley and Zach Schlueter won at No. 2 doubles. The Spartans (4-3, 1-0 region) got singles wins from Thomas Witherspoon at No. 2 and Steel Rawls at No. 3.
GIRLS TENNIS
North Gwinnett 4, Mill Creek 1
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett defeated Mill Creek 4-1 in 8-AAAAAAA on Thursday.
Mill Creek won at No. 2 doubles, but the Bulldogs swept the other four spots.
GIRLS GOLF
Mill Creek edges Parkview
STONE MOUNTAIN — Mill Creek shot 169 Thursday to edge Parkview by three shots at Smoke Rise Country Club.
The Hawks were led by a 48 from Ella Sada. Clair Clark shot 52 to lead Parkview.
