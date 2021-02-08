LILBURN — Berkmar’s boys basketball team finished its regular season Monday with a 69-56 victory over Discovery in Region 7-AAAAAAA play.
Dara Olonade had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Malique Ewin had 18 points and 11 rebounds in the win. Jameel Rideout added 13 points.
The Patriots (19-5, 11-1) are off until Feb. 17, when they begin region tournament play.
Discovery (17-7, 7-4) plays its final regular-season game Tuesday at home against Dunwoody.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Dacula 49, Central Gwinnett 37
LAWRENCEVILLE — Dacula defeated Central Gwinnett 49-37 Monday in 8-AAAAAA play.
The Falcons evened their season record at 11-11 and improved to 6-5 in the region.
BOYS LACROSSE
Grayson 6, Brookwood 5 (3OT)
LOGANVILLE — Grayson pulled out a 6-5 win in triple overtime against rival Brookwood on Monday.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wesleyan 21, Kennesaw Mountain 9
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan won its season opener Monday, defeating Kennesaw Mountain 21-9.
The Wolves’ standouts included Anna Rae Copeland and Molly Brown in the attack, Riley Keller in the midfield and Alexandra Murphy in the defense.
GIRLS TENNIS
GAC 4, Parkview 1
NORCROSS — A doubles sweep helped Greater Atlanta Christian to a 4-1 win over Parkview on Monday.
Sara Daye and Darlene Nguyen won at No. 1 doubles, and Emily Edwards and Mackenzie Maxa won in the No. 2 spot. The Spartans (1-1) also got wins from Belle Shirley at No. 2 singles and Ally Turnbough at No. 3 singles.
