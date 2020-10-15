LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer’s softball team completed an unbeaten run through Region 7-AAAAAAA Thursday with an 18-2 victory over Dunwoody.
The region champions had six players with multiple hits to back up winning pitcher Mallory Tullis, who pitched four innings. She allowed six hits and two earned runs.
Archer was led offensively by K.K. Walls (2-for-3, two RBIs, two runs), Katy Moore (2-for-3, three RBIs), Faith Barth (2-for-3, home run, two RBIs), Kylie Ryhmer (2-for-2, two RBIs), Mallory Clark (2-for-4, three RBIs) and Mykhayla Carroll (2-for-2, two RBIs).
SOFTBALL
North Gwinnett 7, Grayson 0
SUWANEE — Jaylyn Benson powered North Gwinnett to a 7-0 victory over Grayson on Thursday.
Benson was 1-for-2 with a home run and three RBIs, and also was the winning pitcher. She threw three scoreless innings, allowing two hits and striking out three.
Megan Senn and Lily Runaas also pitched for North in the shutout.
The Bulldogs (24-5) got multi-hit games from Grace Connelly (2-for-2, double) and Bella Faw (2-for-4, RBI).
Mountain View 6, Parkview 0
LILBURN — Sarah Currie’s complete-game, three-hitter propelled Mountain View to a 6-0 win at Parkview on Thursday.
Currie, who struck out 12 with two walks, also was 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs at the plate.
The Bears (23-7) got a 3-for-4 night from Ahmari Braden, who had a double and an RBI, as well as two hits each from Bria Finley and Callie Shrope. Kellie Ervin also had a hit.
GAC 4, Salem 1
CONYERS — Sydney Deardorff struck out 16 batters Thursday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 4-1 win over Salem.
Deardorff also went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run. Teammates Annie Ahmed (2-for-4, RBI, run) and Karis Davis (1-for-2, RBI, run) also stood out at the plate.
VOLLEYBALL
Wesleyan takes fourth
ATLANTA — Wesleyan split its matches Thursday in the Region 5-A Private Tournament to finish with a No. 4 seed for the state playoffs.
The Wolves (34-13) defeated Atlanta International 25-22, 25-16, and lost to Mount Vernon 19-25, 27-25, 15-9.
Jessica Strohmeier (seven aces), Madison Armstrong (seven kills) and Parker Tidwell (17 assists) played well for Wesleyan.
Providence falls to Mount Vernon
ATLANTA — Providence Christian’s season ended with a Region 5-A Private Tournament loss to Mount Vernon on Thursday.
The Storm (23-24) got solid play from Taylor Lewis (four aces, eight digs) and Callie Chapman (11 assists).
