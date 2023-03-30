COVINGTON — Archer wrapped up the Region 4-AAAAAAA girls soccer championship with Wednesday’s 10-0 win over Newton.
The Tigers, ranked fourth in Class AAAAAAA, improve to 15-1 overall and 9-0 in the region.
Gabby Hutzell (four goals, one assist), Aniyah Collier (two goals, three assists), Janya Gonzalez (two goals, two assists), Isa Gonzalez (one goal), Rachel Lee (one goal), Emily Perry (two assists) and Nicole Torres (one assist) stood out in the victory.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wesleyan 14, Peachtree Ridge 11
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Eva Garabadian had seven goals, two caused turnovers and an assist Wednesday in Wesleyan’s 14-11 victory over Peachtree Ridge.
Avery Tucker (one goal, two caused turnovers), Hannah Brewster (two goals), Lily Surber (one goal), Caitlin Bridgers (one goal), Avery Adkin (two goals, one assist), Kendall Bowen (one caused turnover), Riley Cavanaugh (one caused turnover), Sarah Wren (one caused turnover), Mamie Pridgen (one caused turnover), Charlotte Jackson (one caused turnover) and goalie Lily Nydam (nine saves) also stood out for the Wolves.
BOYS TENNIS
Mill Creek 5, Brookwood 0
SNELLVILLE — David Izadi, Colby Hayes and Chris Jin swept the singles matches Wednesday in Mill Creek’s 5-0 win over Brookwood.
The Hawks’ doubles winners were Trey McCall and Matthew Karaulic at No. 1, and Ryan Liebrecht and Noah Cunningham at No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mill Creek 3, Brookwood 2
SNELLVILLE — A doubles sweep led Mill Creek’s 3-2 win over Brookwood on Wednesday.
Alyssa Young and Clara Day earned the No. 1 doubles point, and Taytum McCall and Mallory McBrayer won at No. 2 doubles. The Hawks’ long singles win came from Emily Miller at No. 3 singles.
BOYS GOLF
Grayson beats Dacula
DACULA — Logan Lerew shot 45 and Grayson posted a score of 194 Wednesday for a 10-shot win over Dacula.
Grayson also beat Dacula on Tuesday 188-200 behind Jordan Hanna’s 44.
Wesleyan defeats BT
ROSWELL — Wesleyan shot 148 Wednesday for a 28-stroke victory over Blessed Trinity at Brookfield Country Club.
Andy Scott led the Wolves with a 35, and Ben Brown was just behind with a 37.
GIRLS GOLF
Grayson tops Dacula
DACULA — Grayson shot 166 Wednesday at Trophy Club of Apalachee for a two-stroke victory over Dacula.
Whitley Carraway was low medalist for the Rams.
Hebron falls to Oconee
DACULA — Hebron Christian shot 162 Wednesday at Hamilton Mill, falling to Oconee County by 22 shots.
Kelly Dyson led the Lions with a 49.
Recommended for you
Scenes from the Gwinnett Swim and Dive Booster Club's season-ending celebration at Peachtree Ridge High School on March 29, 2023. (Photos: Katie's Images) Click for more.PHOTOS: Gwinnett Swim and Dive Booster Club's Season-Ending Celebration, Gallery 2
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.