LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer's boys soccer team stayed unbeaten with a 2-1, Region 7-AAAAAAA win over visiting Discovery on Thursday.
Cody Busboom scored four minutes into the match off an assist from Sidi Ndaye, and the Tigers’ second goal was from Barzee Blama via an assist from Ivan Ivastanin.
Archer is now 7-0 overall and 3-0 in the region.
BOYS SOCCER
Wesleyan 3, Mount Pisgah 0
JOHNS CREEK — Eighth-ranked Wesleyan won its first game of the season Thursday, blanking Mount Pisgah 3-0.
The Wolves are 1-6 on the season.
Hebron 1, Prince Avenue 0
BOGART — Jones Martin scored the game-winning goal Thursday in a 1-0 win at Prince Avenue Christian.
Goalkeeper Daniel Torres posted the shutout as the Lions improved to 3-1.
Whitefield 2, Providence 1
LILBURN — Noah Williamson’s early goal gave Providence Christian a lead, but the Storm couldn’t hold on in a 2-1 loss to Whitefield Academy on Thursday.
Providence is 2-4 on the season, and Whitefield is 3-2.
GIRLS SOCCER
Archer 5, Discovery 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Aniyah Collier and Bailey Francis scored two goals each Thursday in Archer’s 5-0 win over Discovery in 7-AAAAAAA.
Ansley Ramon also had a goal from the Tigers (5-2, 2-1). Janya Gonzalez and Alexa Francis had assists in the win.
Wesleyan 3, Mount Pisgah 0
JOHNS CREEK — No. 2-ranked Wesleyan notched a quality win Thursday, beating No. 9 Mount Pisgah 3-0.
Laurel Edge’s goal off a cross from Lainey Jerding gave the Wolves a 1-0 lead midway through the first half. Olivia Cardile and Teagan Wilkenloh tacked on second-half goals.
Hebron 9, Prince Avenue 1
BOGART — Fourth-ranked Hebron Christian was impressive Thursday in a 9-1 win at Prince Avenue Christian.
Layton Glisson (three goals, two assists), Emma Martin (two goals), Mikayla Trapp (two goals, one assist) and Maddie Schultz (two goals) had multi-goal games. Cambry Holland, Abby Jackson and Haley Brown added assists for the Lions (4-1).
Whitefield 4, Providence 1
LILBURN — Providence Christian fell 4-1 to Whitefield Academy on Thursday.
Parks Wellon had the Storm’s goal.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Wesleyan 16, St. Pius 8
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan won a region showdown with St. Pius 10-8 on Thursday.
Goalie Emma Nydam made 11 saves, and Riley Keller won five draw controls and had three groundballs. Anna Rae Copeland and Lauren Balch led the offense.
The Wolves are 2-3 on the season.
BOYS TENNIS
North Gwinnett 3, Milton 2
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett swept the singles matches in a 3-2 win over Milton on Thursday.
Dacula 4, Habersham 1
DACULA — Dacula kicked off 8-AAAAAA play with a 4-1 win over Habersham Central on Thursday.
Ken Bui (No. 1), Mims Mobley (No. 2) and Hoang Vu (No. 3) won in singles for the Falcons (4-3), who got a victory at No. 2 doubles from Warren Nash and An Pham.
GAC 3, St. Pius 2
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian swept the doubles matches Thursday in a 3-2 victory over St. Pius.
Liam Hosfeld and Jack Lail won at No. 1 doubles, as did Will Fitzgerald and Noah Warner at No. 2 doubles. The Spartans (2-3) got their lone singles point at No. 2 from Jack Olinger.
Wesleyan 5, Mount Pisgah 0
JOHNS CREEK — Wesleyan blanked Mount Pisgah 5-0 Thursday behind singles wins from Grayson Balloon and Nick Follett, and a doubles sweep.
Jack Jones and Dakota Early won at No. 1 doubles, while Harrison Leath and Jake Lundstedt won at No. 2 doubles. Mount Pisgah forfeited the No. 3 singles match.
Lakeview 3, Providence 2
GAINESVILLE — Providence Christian fell 3-2 at Lakeview Academy on Thursday.
The Storm’s points came from wins at No. 3 singles from Ben Burns and at No. 1 doubles from David Batkowiak and Andrew Cuttino.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mill Creek 5, Athens Academy 0
ATHENS — Emily Miller, Tatum Coy and Clara Day swept the singles matches Thursday in Mill Creek’s 5-0 win over Athens Academy.
The Hawks’ doubles winners were Bailey Northcutt and Dekota Taylor at No. 1, and Megan Dobbs and Kat Kaveney at No. 2.
Milton 3, North Gwinnett 2
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett was edged 3-2 by Milton on Thursday.
The Bulldogs won at No. 1 and No. 3 singles.
Dacula 3, Habersham 2
DACULA — Dacula opened region play with a 3-2 win over Habersham Central.
The Falcons (4-3) got all three points in singles from Kayla Bui at No. 1, Ella Xiong at No. 2 and Miriam Coliba at No. 3.
Providence 4, Lakeview 1
GAINESVILLE — Providence Christian posted a 4-1 victory Thursday at Lakeview Academy.
Shina Pendleton, Madelyn Levy and Caroline Cummins won the three singles matches, and the Storm’s No. 1 doubles team of Harmony Collins and Zoe Mitchell also earned a victory.
Wesleyan 4, Mount Pisgah 1
JOHNS CREEK — Wesleyan took both doubles points in a 4-1 win at Mount Pisgah on Thursday.
The winning No. 1 doubles team was Bella Tucker and Jennifer Noel, and the victorious No. 2 doubles team featured Tinsley Bertram and Katherine Scott.
Livi Stolle (No. 1) and Elizabeth Schneider (No. 3) won in singles for the Wolves.
BOYS GOLF
Archer tops Monroe Area
MONROE — Archer won a nine-hole match with Monroe Area at Providence Club on Thursday.
The Tigers shot 183 to Monroe Area’s 210. Archer’s Jake Davis was low medalist with a 38.
GIRLS GOLF
Wesleyan tops Westminster
TUCKER — Wesleyan defeated Westminster by four shots Thursday at Heritage Golf Links.
The Wolves finished at 87 after a 38 from Jada Richardson and a 49 from Connor Carroll.
