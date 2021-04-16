LAWRENCEVILLE — Ivan Ivastanin scored the game-winning goal with six minutes left off an assist from Javi Juarez as Archer’s boys soccer team defeated Dacula 2-1 on Thursday.
Dalton Holland had a first-half goal off an assist from Diego Olla in a match that was tied 1-1 at halftime.
Archer improved to 10-7, breaking the school record for wins in a season.
BOYS SOCCER
Mountain View 3, Berkmar 1
LILBURN — Mountain View defeated Berkmar 3-1 Thursday in a matchup of playoff-bound teams.
Sammy Ismael, Juan Atehortua and Rafael Fernandez had the Bears’ goals. Obed Salmeron had two assists in the win.
South Gwinnett 4, Duluth 1
SNELLVILLE — Second-ranked South Gwinnett closed the regular season with a 4-1 win over Duluth on Thursday.
The Comets got two goals from Kadeem Agard and one each from Caleb Rolon and Harris Haskovic.
North Gwinnett 3, Grayson 2
SUWANEE — Cody Leach scored two goals, and Juan Penagos scored one Thursday in North Gwinnett’s 3-2 win over Grayson.
Flowery Branch 3, Peachtree Ridge 2
SUWANEE — Flowery Branch, ranked fifth in Class AAAA, edged Peachtree Ridge 3-2 on Thursday.
Nick Kosut and Stephane Shongo had the Lions’ goals.
Wesleyan 2, Providence 1 (OT)
LILBURN — Ninth-ranked Wesleyan got a goal in the second overtime period for a 2-1 win over Providence Chrisitan on Thursday.
Noah Williamson’s goal two minutes into the match gave Providence (9-9, 3-3) a lead it held until Wesleyan scored an equalizer with 28 seconds left in regulation.
Wesleyan (8-8, 5-1) earned a No. 2 seed for the state playoffs, while Providence will be a No. 3 or No. 4 seed depending on the outcome of Friday’s Mount Vernon-Holy Innocents’ match.
GIRLS SOCCER
Mountain View 10, Berkmar 0
LILBURN — Mountain View closed its season with a 10-0 victory over Berkmar on Thursday.
The Bears got offensive production from Bella Intharaksa (one goal), Eva Lea Hoffman (three goals), Nathalie Rodriguez (one goal, one assist), Perla Martinez (one goal), Elizabeth Hernandez (one goal), Allyson Tremblay (one goal), Rachel Lifland (one goal, two assists), Arianna Joisil (one goal), Angie Garcia (two assists), Hayda Toro (one assist) and Elizabeth Haley (one assist).
Goalkeepers Valeria Biancotti and Emily German shared the shutout.
North Gwinnett 8, Grayson 0
SUWANEE — North Gwinnett cruised to an 8-0 victory over Grayson on Thursday.
Buford 3, Peachtree Ridge 1
BUFORD — Buford, ranked third in Class AAAAAA, closed the regular season with a 3-1 win over Peachtree Ridge on Thursday.
Carolyn Calzada had two goals and an assist for the Wolves (17-0-1), and Kaitlyn White also had a goal.
Dani Henriquez scored Peachtree Ridge’s goal on a penalty kick.
Wesleyan 6, Providence 2
LILBURN — Ninth-ranked Wesleyan clinched a state playoff berth Thursday with a 6-2 win at Providence Christian.
Kaitlyn Bobo and Teagan Winkenloh scored two goals each for the Wolves (12-4-1, 3-3), and Lindsey Suits also had a goal. Lilly Tapp, Lainey Jerding and Cady Triplett had an assist each.
Providence scored on a Wesleyan own goal and a goal from Myra Newhouse off an assist from Parks Wellon.
BASEBALL
Mill Creek 4, Collins Hill 1
SUWANEE — Tim Simay had three hits, including a home run, and three RBIs Thursday in Mill Creek’s 4-1 win over Collins Hill in 8-AAAAAAA.
Landon DePratter and Jacques Walker also drove in runs for the Hawks, who got a great outing from starting pitcher Kyle Beaty. Beaty went 6 2/3 innings and gave up one earned run on four hits. He struck out six.
Jackson DeBarry got the final out for the save.
North Gwinnett 12, Lovett 0
ATLANTA — North Gwinnett tallied 15 hits and routed Lovett 12-0 in five innings on Thursday.
Ashton Long went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBIs, and Matthew Strand was 2-for-4 with three RBIs. The Bulldogs also got big games from Justin Montenegro (2-for-3, double, RBI), Tyler Hower (2-for-4, two RBIs), Tyler Bak (2-for-3, RBI) and Coulson Buchanan (2-for-2, two RBIs).
Michael Massey pitched four innings of one-hit ball for the win.
GAC 10, Redan 3
STONE MOUNTAIN — Eli Durnell and Jacob Fairbanks led the offense Thursday in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 10-3 win at Redan.
Durnell was 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and Fairbanks was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Rhett Wells was the winning pitcher, going four innings, allowing three hits and giving up two runs. He struck out seven.
Mount Vernon 8, Hebron 2
DACULA — Hebron Christian fell 8-2 to Mount Vernon on Thursday.
Nate Coker and Parker Marlatt each had a hit and an RBI, and Jackson Hackney and Jaiden Stowers also had hits. The Lions fall to 18-7 overall and 5-4 in the region.
Holy Innocents’ 12, Providence 1
LILBURN — Holy Innocents’ defeated Providence Christian 12-1 in five innings on Thursday.
Connor Jones (double, run), Joe Shealy (double, RBI), Austin Kohler (1-for-2), Jack Leo (1-for-2) and Jeffrey Stutzman (1-for-2) were the top hitters for the Storm (6-19, 2-8).
BOYS LACROSSE
Northview 14, Mountain View 10
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mountain View lost 14-10 to Northview on Thursday.
Connor Barlan (five goals, two assists) and Kyle Hennelly (four goals, one assist) led the Bears’ offense. Kyren Fields also had a goal.
Brennan Madonia won 75 percent on faceoffs and goalie Anderson Kesinger made 16 saves.
GAC 14, St. Pius 3
NORCROSS — Mason Duriez and James Canipe scored four goals each in Greater Atlanta Christian’s 14-3 win over St. Pius on Thursday.
Parker Quisling scored three goals for the Spartans (9-7, 4-0 Area 1-AAAAA-A), who led 11-1 at halftime.
Aidan Bailey and Eli Keadey teamed up to go 20-for-21 on faceoffs.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Brookwood 26, Meadowcreek 0
SNELLVILLE — Brookwood got goals from 23 players Thursday in a 26-0 area win over Meadowcreek.
Freshman London St. Axum had eight ground balls and an assists for the Broncos, and goalie Cindy Carmona had a 100 percent save rate.
Greenlee Martin (one goal), Hadley Platt (two goals, one assist), Elsa Platt (one goal), Hana Tesfa (one goal), Shruthi Sridharan (one goal), Abi Weed (two goals), Ashley Stidham (one goal), Neema Desamu-Thorpe (one goal), Kaylee Rosales (one goal), Giselle Santiesteban (one goal), Ashlyn Smith (one goal), Sarai Hernandez (one goal) and Taylor Jones (one goal) each scored their first goal of the season.
Buford 18, Peachtree Ridge 5
BUFORD — Buford rolled to an 18-5 win over Peachtree Ridge on Thursday.
Kylee Kangas (three goals, three assists), Jordyn Olivo (four goals, two assists), Courtney Martin (four goals, two assists) and Lauryn Brown (three goals, one assist) led the Buford offense. Goalie Madison McCoy (eight saves on 13 shots), Julie Stuart and Kaylee Moreland led the defense.
The Wolves are 10-2 overall and 3-2 in area play.
GIRLS GOLF
Grayson tops Central
LOGANVILLE — Grayson shot 160 Thursday at Cedar Lake Golf Club for a 36-stroke victory over Central Gwinnett.
Emma Davis and Whitley Carraway shared low medalist honors for the Rams, who also got solid play from Megan Dagenhart.
